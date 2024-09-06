US GREEN CARD OFFICE Announces the DV-2025 Diversity Visa Program Results by Country

DV-2025 Winners

The U.S. Department of State has officially released the results of the DV-2025 Diversity Visa Program, providing a statistical breakdown of winners by country.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DV Program, commonly referred to as the Green Card Program, remains a vital pathway for individuals from eligible countries to secure U.S. permanent residency.

US GREEN CARD OFFICE, a trusted name in U.S. immigration services, has published a detailed analysis of the winners’ statistics on its website. This breakdown offers insights into the diverse range of countries represented in the latest selection process.



Global Representation in the DV-2025 Program

The DV-2025 Program continues to embody the essence of diversity, allowing individuals from underrepresented countries to pursue their dream of living in the United States. A total of 55,000 diversity visas are made available annually through this program, and the recent results highlight the broad international participation.



Among the highlights of the newly released data:

Africa:

Continues to be strongly represented, with a significant number of winners coming from countries like Egypt, Sudan, and Algeria.

Asia:

Sees a steady influx of winners from countries such as Nepal and Iran.

Europe:

Including regions such as Russia and Ukraine, also contributes a substantial number of selected applicants.

Latin America and the Caribbean:

Represent their regions with winners from Cuba, Venezuela, and others.

Oceania:

Remains included, with Australia and Fiji among the leading countries.

A complete list of the DV-2025 winners by country is available in the comprehensive post published by the US GREEN CARD OFFICE.



About the Diversity Visa Program

Established under the Immigration Act of 1990, the Diversity Visa Program aims to promote diversity within the U.S. immigrant population by offering permanent residency to individuals from countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States.

Applicants are randomly selected in an annual drawing, provided they meet the simple eligibility requirements, including being from a qualifying country and meeting specific educational or work experience criteria. Once selected, winners are eligible to apply for a green card and, ultimately, become U.S. citizens.



US GREEN CARD OFFICE: Guiding Global Applicants

US GREEN CARD OFFICE has been assisting applicants from all over the world for over two decades. With a user-friendly application process, expert guidance, and a dedicated team, they have become a trusted partner for those pursuing the American dream through the Diversity Visa Program.

For those interested in viewing the detailed list of DV-2025 winners by country or learning more about the Diversity Visa Program, visit the official blog post here: DV-2025 Winners for the Diversity Visa Program Announced

