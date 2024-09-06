PHILIPPINES, September 6 - Press Release

September 6, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the latest development on the custody of Alice Guo Sumulat ako sa RTC ng Tarlac at sa Custodial Center ng PNP to make Alice Guo appear at our hearing on Monday. Sa totoo lang, dapat naiturn-over na siya sa Senado pagkatapos maproseso ng NBI o PNP. Iyan ang pinag-usapan at iyan ang tamang proseso dahil sa Senado galing ang orihinal na arrest warrant laban kay Alice Guo. Sandiganbayan ang dapat may hawak sa graft and corruption charges laban sa high-ranking officials gaya ni Mayor Guo. Did the DILG file a deliberately watered-down case to wrest custody of the fugitive? Bakit? Napaka-iregular ng mga nangyari. We will get to the bottom of who is orchestrating all this circus and wild goose chase. Gayunpaman, iginagalang natin ang husgado at inaasahan ko na pagbibigyan ng korte ang Senado sa aming mandato sa pagtuklas sa katotohanan sa lahat ng kontrobersya tungkol sa POGO, kay Alice Guo at sa mga tumulong sa kanya.

