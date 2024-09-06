Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,295 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,563 in the last 365 days.

Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the extraordinary general meeting of A/S Femern Landanlæg, CVR no. 32567967, will be held on 23 September at 9.00 am at the company’s premises, Vester Søgade 10, 5th floor, DK-1601 Copenhagen V.

The purpose of the extraordinary general meeting is to elect a new member to the Board of Directors, including a new Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Items on the agenda are:

  1. Election of chairman of the meeting
  2. Proposal to elect new member of the Board of Directors, including as new Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

Below are the complete resolutions with accompanying remarks.

Re. item 1

It is proposed that Group General Counsel, lawyer Charlotte Linde be elected chairman of the meeting.

Re. item 2

Signe Thustrup Kreiner resigns as member of the Board of Directors, including as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, on 9 September 2024.

It is proposed to elect Natacha Krogager Carlsson as new member of the Board of Directors, including as new Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors. For background information on the candidate, please consult the CV attached to this notice (Exhibit 1).

Board of Directors

Attachment


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Extraordinary General Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more