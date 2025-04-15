TextUs Enhances SMS Keywords to Help Businesses Capture Interest and Drive Engagement

Leading SMS engagement platform releases enhanced SMS keyword functionality to drive higher-intent lead capture and retargeting.

Denver, Colorado, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado, April 15, 2025 – TextUs, a leader in SMS engagement, introduces an enhancement that makes SMS keyword interactions more dynamic and responsive. This update builds on traditional keyword functionality by allowing businesses to create multi-step keyword flows with subkeywords, helping guide customers through more relevant conversations.

With Keywords, marketers can move beyond simple keyword triggers to capture customer intent more effectively, follow up based on responses, and segment audiences with greater accuracy. By enabling clearer, more structured interactions, this feature helps businesses engage contacts more meaningfully and drive better outcomes from SMS Keyword campaigns.

How TextUs Keywords Helps Marketers

Standard SMS keywords are great for starting conversations, but they often lack the flexibility needed to guide customers through next steps or capture specific interests. TextUs Keywords helps bridge this gap by letting you:

Grow Your Contact List with High-Intent Leads – Make it easy for prospects to opt in and engage with your SMS marketing through relevant keyword triggers. By reducing friction in the sign-up process, businesses can capture more inbound leads who are already interested in their product or service.

Effortlessly Scale Engagement – Use additional keyword triggers to ensure contacts receive relevant responses based on their specific interests. By guiding prospects through structured keyword interactions, businesses can keep conversations relevant and increase the likelihood of conversion.

Capture Interest for Smarter Retargeting – Gain deeper insights into lead preferences by capturing keyword responses that indicate specific interests. These insights help businesses personalize follow-ups and launch more targeted campaigns, ensuring outreach remains timely and relevant.

"With advanced keywords, we’re giving businesses a better way to deepen their SMS keyword journeys and automate SMS experiences," said Rachel Fernandes, Senior Vice President of Product at TextUs. “This makes it easier to capture customer intent, respond in a more relevant way, and keep conversations moving forward.”

Start Using Keywords Today

Now available, Keywords helps businesses guide conversations more effectively and improve engagement with SMS keyword campaigns. Whether you're gathering customer feedback, qualifying leads, or creating interactive campaigns, this feature makes it easier to connect with your audience in a meaningful way.

To learn more about keywords and other SMS automations by visiting textus.com/automations.

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading SMS engagement that enables organizations to have engaging real-time message-based conversations with their customers, candidates, and employees across their entire journey with the organization. With seamless integrations to the top applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, texting is an easy and seamless extension of current business systems and day to day workflows. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business text messaging combined with automated features to connect businesses with their customers in real time, making users more productive and driving better results to their bottom line. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.







