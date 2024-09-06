Draft master plan released for Penneshaw Harbour Precinct Kangaroo Island

Release date: 05/09/24

A draft master plan to inform future infrastructure priorities and support growth for the Penneshaw harbour precinct has now been released for consultation.

The harbour precinct serves as a hub of commercial, cultural and tourism activity. The draft Penneshaw Harbour Precinct Master Plan has been created to support economic growth in the Fleurieu Peninsula and on Kangaroo Island, and deliver improved essential transport services.

The objectives of the proposed master plan are to create an integrated harbour precinct, which facilitates safe movement between the town centre and the ferry terminal. It aims to reduce conflicts between cars, trucks and pedestrians and to better define parking and waiting zones for ferry traffic.

Place-making, safety, efficiency and accessibility are all embedded into the design to improve the experience for locals and visitors.

This work aligns with the Kangaroo Island Ports Upgrade project and Sealink ferry upgrade works.

Key elements and features of the draft master plan include:

Harbour access and amenity upgrades, with improved safety and amenity for all users

Reconfigured car park and drop off areas

Reconfigured heavy vehicle marshalling area to add more freight waiting capacity

Wayfinding and signage, encouraging visitors to explore Penneshaw

Open space upgrades to encourage increased use

An infinity walking loop concept to encourage walking by enhancing existing facilities and providing safer intersections and crossing points

Traffic calming with kerb build-outs and coloured surface treatments to highlight the potential vehicle and pedestrian conflict points

Potential tourism development opportunities.

The development of this draft plan aligns with the draft Cape Jervis Harbour Precinct Master Plan released in March 2024.

Feedback is now being sought on the draft Penneshaw Harbour Precinct Master Plan prior to it being finalised. To provide feedback and register for updates, please visit www.dit.sa.gov.au/r/harbourmasterplans2.

Feedback is open until Sunday, 6 October 2024. Members of the community are also invited to drop in to one of the community information sessions at the Penneshaw Town Hall to meet the project team, learn more about the Master Plan, ask questions and provide feedback. The sessions will be held on Friday 20 September 2024 between 4pm and 6pm and Saturday 21 September 2024 between 10am and 12pm.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Penneshaw harbour precinct is an important gateway to one of South Australia’s most loved tourism destinations, Kangaroo Island. It also provides primary access from the island to the rest of South Australia for people, vehicles, and freight.

With up to 50,000 passengers and 10,000 vehicles using the harbour every month, it’s vital that the precinct is efficient, accessible and welcoming, while also accommodating the diverse range of people who use the area.

We value community and stakeholder feedback as part of our master plan development process, and I encourage the community to look at the plan and provide feedback to ensure that it reflects what is most important to them.