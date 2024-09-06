Strong biosecurity response for tomato virus

Release date: 06/09/24

A strong response is in place responding to the detection of an exotic tomato disease – tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV), recently confirmed at three businesses in the Northern Adelaide Plains region.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) has implemented quarantine measures on the infected properties to manage the risk of spread of the virus.

The detections are the first time that the virus has been confirmed in Australia.

South Australians can rest assured that the virus poses no risk to human health, tomatoes currently available for sale are safe to consume, and no shortages of tomatoes or price rises have resulted from these detections.

Response activities underway include surveillance and tracing, and PIRSA is working closely with the affected businesses to address the outbreak. As of 3 September 2024, more than 2,000 plant samples had been taken for testing from 18 businesses, encompassing 84 greenhouses.

It is currently too early in the response to confirm how far the disease may have spread.

South Australia has applied movement controls and quarantine measures within affected premises and at the property boundary to prevent movement of risk material and minimise cross contamination.

The Federal and State Governments are concentrated on making surveillance and tracing as robust as possible to ensure absolute confidence in knowing how far the disease may have spread. Having this evidence will help support our efforts and help minimise trade impacts.

Industry body AusVeg hosted a meeting this morning with PIRSA to update growers on the current situation and the process going forward.

The Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) is meeting regularly with their counterparts in New Zealand to discuss progress on this incursion and we are starting work towards aiming for reinstatement of trade.

PIRSA reminds producers, home growers and consumers to immediately report any suspicious symptoms on tomato plants or fruit to the 24/7 Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881.

For further information on ToBRFV visit pir.sa.gov.au/tobrfv

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We are working proactively with the industry and Federal Government as we respond to the detection of tomato brown rugose fruit virus on three businesses in Adelaide.

There has been a huge effort in gathering more than 2000 samples for testing and once those results are back, we will be able to map out the next steps.

It’s important to know this virus doesn’t have impacts on human health and that all tomatoes are safe to eat.

I urge everyone to support your South Australian growers and continue to buy local tomatoes.

Attributable to Marketing Manager at SA Produce Market, Penny Reidy

South Australian growers are working closely with the Government and PIRSA to ensure the continued supply of quality produce in our State.

With the outbreak contained to only a few businesses, this isolated incident allows consumers to confidently continue supporting our local farmers and enjoying fresh, locally grown produce.

It’s important to note that although this virus affects production volumes on affected farms, South Australian consumers can continue to purchase high-quality, locally grown tomatoes from their local fruit and veg stores.