SA businesses to save on their power bills with new round of energy grants

Release date: 06/07/25

A new $20 million round of grants to help South Australian businesses reduce their energy costs will open this month – and for the first time we are extending it to medium sized businesses.

The Powering Business Grants are being funded under the Malinuaskas Labor Government’s $154 million Business Growth Fund.

Applications will open later this month for eligible businesses and not-for-profits with up to 199 employees. They will be able to apply for grants of up to $75,000 to invest in energy efficient equipment to help reduce their power bills.

The government will match the business dollar for dollar to assist them to purchase equipment such as solar panels, batteries, more energy efficient equipment such as refrigerators, freezers or dishwashers or to make improvements to their building to ensure more efficient heating/cooling.

The previous round saw more than 1000 businesses across South Australia share in $23.6 million worth of grants. This is reducing their power bills by approximately $24 million a year, as calculated by the businesses at the time of their application.

The top three industries to receive grants were retail, hospitality and accommodation and manufacturing.

The most popular equipment installed was battery and solar systems followed by more energy efficient appliances and motors, pumps and compressors.

Noori on the Mid Coast at Port Noarlunga received a grant for a battery and kitchen upgrades that is now saving them more than $1500 per year on their power bill.

For more information about the Powering Business Grants and to register your interest visit: https://business.sa.gov.au/programs/powering-business-grants

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

We are about to open another round of our popular powering business grants designed to help businesses reduce their power bills.

For the first time, we are extending these grants to medium-sized businesses.

We know that power bills are a particular pain point for businesses and so this grant is providing real relief where it is needed with businesses in the last round saving thousands of dollars each quarter on their power bill.

I encourage businesses to think about what they may like to apply for now and to get in early once applications open.