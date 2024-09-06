Submit Release
Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visits survivors of R618 bus crash, 6 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa is concerned about the spade of road crashes in the country. The latest fatalities include the death of two children that resulted in a bus accident along the R618 between Nongoma and Vryheid on Monday.

As part of intervention efforts by the Department of Transport, Deputy Minister Hlengwa will visit families of the two children who died in the accident. Deputy Minister Hlengwa will also make a stop at the Gelekedle High School where the two deceased pupils attended school.

The details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Friday, 06 September 2024 
Time: 10H30 for 11H00
Venue: Gelekedle High School, Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 (WhatsApp).

Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson 
Cell: 066 476 9015

