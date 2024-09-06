Minister Siviwe Gwarube reads to children at Inkwenkwezi Educare in Nyanga as part of National Book Week, 6 Sept

Today marks the commencement of National Book Week, an annual celebration promoting the transformative power and profound impact of reading across South Africa. The commemoration coincides with International Literacy Day which is celebrated on the 8th of September each year.

As we embark on this national reading celebration, it is important to reflect on the status quo of reading and literacy in South Africa. A 2023 study by the Department of Basic Education and UNICEF South Africa, reveals a sobering reality, 43% of South African households lack access to books while the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls), found that 81% of grade 4 learners in South Africa, could not read for meaning. These statistics underscore the critical need for immediate and collective action to address literacy challenges affecting our future leaders.

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, emphasises the importance of this initiative: “National Book Week is more than a celebration; it is a call to action. Reading is a foundational skill on which all other learning is built, it opens doors to opportunities and dreams. We must unite to ensure every child has access to books and is afforded the opportunity to achieve their full potential, regardless of their background. Our efforts this week are intended to spark lasting change.”

One of Minister Gwarube's key priorities for the 7th Administration over the next five years is to enhance literacy and numeracy across all levels of foundational schooling. Literacy is one of the key skills through which we can unlock economic opportunities for our learners in the future. This journey starts with a single book and the reality that every child deserves the opportunity to read and dream.

As the Department of Basic Education, we have to ensure that all children have access to a wide range of engaging reading materials in schools, homes and communities, particularly in their home languages, and encourage all parents and caregivers to support their children’s reading development.

Minister Gwarube will be reading to children at Inkwenkwezi Educare in Nyanga at 08:00 am on Friday 06 September 2024.

“I want to encourage South Africans from all walks of life to participate in National Book Week by engaging in simple yet impactful actions, read to a child, donate or share your cherished books, purchase new books for those in need, or visit your local library with young children to introduce them to a culture of borrowing and reading books from a library. Each of these efforts contributes to a larger movement towards fostering a culture of reading that can truly transform lives,” Gwarube concluded.

Let us work together to ensure every child can experience the joy of reading, fostering change and hope for a brighter future.

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546