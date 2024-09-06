Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Oral replies in National Assembly

1. On peace and stability in Sudan and the African continent

Honourable Speaker

The question by Honourable Kumbaca, on the work we are doing in silencing the guns in the continent is appreciated.

When the President responded to questions for oral reply in this House last week regarding peace and silencing the guns in the continent, he said: “We continue to work within the African Union to end several ongoing conflicts on our continent and restore constitutional and democratic government to countries that have recently experienced coups”. He further said: “We are currently involved in supporting the people of Mozambique, the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and other countries to ensure that there is peace and stability in our continent".

Honourable Speaker,

We have undertaken a working visit to assess progress in implementing the Revitalised Agreement of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. Following the working visit we have appointed a Facilitation Task team to strengthen our work on finding lasting peace and support the people of South Sudan as they are planning to hold elections this year.

With regard to Sudan, as South African government, we are a proponent of effective and consistent implementation of African Union (AU) Roadmap for the resolution of the crisis in Sudan, and other unstable governments in Africa.

As you may be aware that since the conflict started, the shift to civilian rule has been slowed down, and many people have been killed and forced to move to nearby countries. The conflict has driven millions of Sudanese people to abandon their homes, displacing more than 12 million. Amidst mass displacement and reports of mass killings, humanitarian access has been severely curtailed, making it extremely hard for aid to reach vulnerable communities.

The long-term political instability and economic constraints left 15.8 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. The violence has further worsened these circumstances, with about 25 million people, or more than half of Sudan's population, in need.

Honourable Speaker,

To this end, we will continue to engage both the Government of Sudan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with a view to encourage them to a ceasefire, create humanitarian corridors, and contribute to the existing mediation initiatives, particularly, those led by the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

In conclusion, as the South African government, we urge all African Leaders to negotiate within the parameters and policy positions of the African Union, towards finding lasting peace in our continent.

I thank you.

2. On water infrastructure decay and shortage of skilled personnel

Honourable Speaker,

Honourable Basson, has asked a question that is on top of our priorities as this administration.

This is because for us, Water is life. In fact section 27 (1) (b) of the Constitution states that everyone has a right to sufficient water. This is our constitutional responsibility as the government, and we are not going to fail in it. Hence having observed potential challenges in the delivery of water, President Ramaphosa, in addition to the work that the Department of Water and Sanitation is doing, has appointed the Water Task Team.

Among others, the Water Task Team’s responsibilities are to:

• Implement interventions to resolve water challenges focusing on targeted municipalities to address water supply challenges as well as supporting municipalities in implementing innovative approaches to addressing infrastructure operations and maintenance challenges;

• Refurbish, upgrade key bulk water infrastructure and network reticulation, and support human settlement expansion, rural development and agricultural development, and targeted industrial areas

• Develop alternative blended funding arrangements for water infrastructure in low-capacity municipalities, especially rural municipalities with no meaningful revenue bases.

• Ensure consistent enforcement of legislative and regulatory frameworks for both private and public sector infrastructure.

Honourable Speaker,

Since the Water Task Team was established, we have been working hard on the ground. We have been conducting outreach programmes within the District Development Model approach to assess communities affected by water challenges.

During our DDM outreach programmes, I have led a team to Knysna Municipality in the Western Cape, and eThekwini Municipality to assess interventions in place to resolve water and sanitation challenges within the affected municipalities. We have visited Jurgersfontein wherein we assessed the damaged caused by the collapsed of the dam that damaged houses.

These visits complimented the existing work of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group whose main objective is to ensure the implementation of the turn-around strategy and action plans that leverage the resources, expertise, and capabilities of both government, and the private sector to address challenges in water and sanitation.

One of our most notable observations during these visits, is the inadequate, and lack of maintenance of existing infrastructure for water reticulation and sanitation. Inefficient, and dysfunctional wastewater treatment facilities which contributes to unreliable access to quality drinkable water, thus compromising the quality of available water resources.

To demonstrate our government’s commitment to resolve water and sanitation challenges, especially at local government level, the President visited Hammanskraal after the tragic loss of lives due to cholera outbreak.

To date, the work of this Task Team includes engagements with the leadership of the affected municipalities, and interacted with the leadership of Rand Water in Vereeniging, focusing on efforts to secure the efficient provision of water to residents within the Gauteng Province, in the immediate and long term.

On Tuesday, I met with Minister of COGTA, and also with the Minister of Water and Sanitation to engage on the programme of action to address water related challenges in municipalities.

Together with the Minister of Water and Sanitation, I will be leading a delegation to Giyani to assess the state of progress in ensuring that people have reliable water supply in that part of the province.

We are also implementing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in water supply with the National Treasury and the Department of Water and Sanitation to ensure that we resolve the potential water crisis.

With regards to investing in skilled personnel in the water sector, the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), which is an entity under the Ministry for COGTA provides technical capacity deployments to municipalities, including engineers, town planners, and project managers, to enhance their capabilities in planning, and maintenance of municipal infrastructure.

Honourable Speaker,

This House has passed into law the South African National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency SOC Ltd Bill. With this new legislation, we will effectively address the current fragmentation in water resource management between the Department of Water and Sanitation, and Water Boards.

We are serious about the delivery of sufficient water, and addressing water challenges in the country.

I thank you.

3. On incidences of exchange of fire and fatal shooting between SAPS members and alleged criminals

Honourable Speaker,

It is true that there is a rise in criminal activities in the country. As this government, we are committed to building safer communities, henceforth, we cannot conduct business as usual in the fight against crime, especially because so many Police Officers continue to lose their lives in the hands of criminals. This is unacceptable.

In his Ministerial statement on the 3rd of September 2024, Minister Mchunu, amongst others, stated that the four Provinces, which are, Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Western Cape and Eastern Cape, currently carry 73% of crime levels in South Africa, the gravity of these crimes alone including extortions is of serious concern to us over and above their concentration.

The Minister also outlined the whole Government approach in fighting crime, this includes the initiated signing of cooperative agreements with Provincial and Local Government with operational plans seeking to intergrade our resources against crime.

Equally, Minister Mchunu and General Masemola have confirmed to me that the Police Operational Plan currently being rolled out in Cape Town will be replicated in all Metros in the country. The operational plan include CPFs and private security companies.

Honourable Speaker

Having appreciated the magnitude of the levels of criminality in the country, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, the National Commissioner of Police issued National Instruction 1 of 2016 on the use of force in effecting an arrest, to regulate the use of force by police officials during arrests. This Instruction clearly sets out the legal requirements that must be followed to ensure that the conduct of a police official is lawful and reasonable.

The police are required to prevent, combat, and investigate crime; maintain public order; protect and secure the Republic's inhabitants and property; and uphold and enforce the law, as outlined in Section 205 of the country's Constitution.

However, fighting crime should not only be the responsibility of SAPS. Our selves in this House as well as communities are expected to work with the police to fight criminal activities, and help to identify criminals.

Honourable Members

Criminals are humans who live in our communities, and residents know where they live. As a result, we urge all community members to inform the police of criminals' whereabouts to enable them to promptly respond and arrest all criminal elements in our communities to avoid the current shoot-out between police and criminals.

In this regard, we call on communities to work together in strengthen Community Policing Forums (CPFS).

We must stand united in this fight as partners to confront these challenges head-on and work tirelessly to ensure that South Africa is a place where all can feel safe and secure.

I have also had a discussion with the Minister of Justice to review and amend relevant to order to strengthen the Police to be able to act during violent encounter with criminals.

I thank you!



4.On progress on the ongoing interventions to address water challenges in prioritised areas

Honourable Speaker,

As I have indicated earlier on a similar question, I would like to reiterate that we have made progress on the ongoing interventions to address water challenges.

In this regard, the Department of Water and Sanitation is offering conditional grants and technical support to municipalities to address water infrastructure challenges.

Similarly, the Department of Water and Sanitation conducts assessments of drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in all provinces, and issue the Blue and Green Drop Annual Reports on a yearly basis.

Amongst other findings, the 2023 Blue Drop Annual Report revealed a sharp decline the quality of supply of municipal water and sanitation services by most Water Services Authorities (WSAs). WSAs are instructed to develop turnaround strategies to alleviate these challenges, and the Department of Water and Sanitation is monitoring the implementation of these action plans through its provincial offices.

Honourable Speaker,

As part of strengthening the work of the Water Task Team, the Department of Water and Sanitation has already identified core challenges and priorities that need to be addressed in the sector and has initiated multiple interventions and support initiatives to address these.

The Water Task Team will build on these and supplement these efforts through a Multi-Sectoral Approach, to expand the interventions beyond the area of accountability of the Department of Water and Sanitation to other relevant departments.

Key issues which cut across different sector departments, will therefore require a collaborative approach through the leadership of the Water Task Team.

An engagement between the Deputy President and the Minister of Water and Sanitation has already been convened to map out a plan of action for the Task Team.

I thank you.



5.On the functionality of Communal Property Associations (CPAs)

Honourable Speaker,

Let me begin by assuring Honourable Malema that I am currently meeting all the Ministers who form part of the Inter-Ministerial Committees I lead.

Last week I met the Minister of Agriculture, Honourable Steenhuisen, and indeed I can confirm that, as part of these on-going engagements, I have already met Minister Mzwandile Nyontsho on Tuesday this week to address critical matters that are on the agenda of the IMC on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

Honorable Speaker,

The Ministry of Land Reform and Rural Development has informed us that the total extent of land under the ownership and management of Communal Property Associations is 2 813 345 hectares. It is for this reason that as government, we cannot afford a situation where this amount of land is laying fallow or not being productively utilised.

We are therefore, working with CPAs through direct engagement and interventions which include the following:

• Mediation services and support through a panel of attorneys at State expense;

• CPA indabas and workshops;

• Governance training for CPA executive members; and

• Ministerial oversight visits to CPAs

The question on the functionality of Communal Property Associations is a critical one given the direct impact it has on the lives of communities and the efficacy of the country’s land reform programme.

In order to capacitate CPAs to address identified challenges, government has been engaging at different levels with various role-players in finding common ground on implementing corrective measures to support the strengthening of these entities. This includes the development of a policy framework that will address the challenges and conflict that have emerged and issues faced by CPAs.

To this end, the Sixth Parliament has already passed the Communal Property Associations Amendment Bill, and this Bill is currently being considered by the President for assent. Among other matters, this Bill seeks to amend the Communal Property Associations Act, 1996, so as to insert and delete certain definitions; to provide for clarity on the objective of communal property associations; and to extend the application of the Act to certain labour tenants who acquired land.

In my capacity as the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Agriculture and Land Reform, I will build on the good work and progress made to date in supporting CPAs to become fully functional entities. In this regard, I briefly engaged Minister Nyhontso on some of the immediate and priority tasks at hand to be undertaken during the Cabinet Lekgotla.

Honourable Speaker,

The Communal Property Associations Amendment Bill, when assented by the President, will provide for the establishment of a Communal Property Associations Office and the appointment of a Registrar of Communal Property Associations that will assist these entities to work effectively, improve their relations with Traditional Councils, and be able to contribute to the country’s food security and create the necessary economic spinoffs.

We remain focused on building the type of capacities for CPA’s that will contribute to the betterment of livelihood of communities in rural areas, and communities under Traditional leadership.



I thank you.



6.On eradication of construction mafias

Honourable Speaker,

A similar question by Honourable Hadebe was asked in the 6th parliament. I would like to thank the Honourable Member for the interest he has demonstrated in what we are doing to address the challenge of construction mafias in our country.

On the 27 March 2024, I addressed the Criminal Justice System Review Conference where amongst other important matters, was the criminality in the construction sector. When delivering the keynote address, I stated the following: “Murderous construction mafias have brought many companies to their knees and we must fight back to safeguard this industry. A concerted effort from all is necessary to unravel the complex web of construction site disruptions which endangers lives and impedes the government’s objectives of transforming the nation to a massive construction site that generates employment and expands the economy”.

In this regard, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has taken significant steps to address this issue by implementing a coordinated and multi-disciplinary response to criminal activities including a special focus on the construction mafias in various provinces.

An investigative capacity has been established to address extortion and violence at construction sites across the country, with a particular focus on KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and other areas where similar problems have been reported.

Furthermore, the SAPS has partnered with various stakeholders, including State Owned Entities, Government Departments, private security companies, and civil society to enhance their efforts in combating these criminal networks.

Honourable Speaker,

As Government, we have committed ourselves to address this challenge through the introduction of policies that will curtail, and eliminate mafias in the construction sector, these include the National Infrastructure Plan, the Critical Infrastructure Programme, the Social Facilitation Programme, and the Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum.

The Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum (IBACF), in particular, is another intervention that is yielding positive results to stop criminal activities by the so-called ‘construction mafias’. The IBACF was formed in 2020 and is aimed at monitoring infrastructure projects and putting systems in place to detect and prevent corruption. The forum comprises civil society, representatives from the built environment, and various arms of government, including the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Furthermore, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, through the application of the Social Facilitation Concept which was approved by Cabinet in May 2021 is conducting pilot projects like the Salvokop Precinct Strategic Infrastructure Project (SIP), which serves as a test case for integrating social facilitation into our construction practices. Lessons learned will help further calibrate the framework.

Honourable Speaker,

Given all the interventions I have outlined above, the challenge remains that the actual number of crimes committed by these mafias may be underreported, as witnesses and victims are often reluctant to come forward. It is crucial for communities, organisations, and businesses to work together with the South African Police Service to bring these criminals to justice.

Top-class detective and crime intelligence work must be intensified to produce airtight prosecutions and see these crime bosses evicted, locked up and their proceeds of crime seized.

The impact of these construction mafias on our nation’s development cannot be underestimated. The existence and activities of construction mafias significantly undermine the concept of a developmental state as envisioned in the National Development Plan 2030. These criminal organisations pose serious threats to public safety and the integrity of construction projects, which are essential for driving economic growth and development.

As government at all levels, we are committed to address this issue through independent investigations and partnerships with organisations like Business Against Crime South Africa, but most importantly with civil society organisations who live around, and know these criminals.

Let us stand together in the fight against these criminal organisations and work towards a safer and more prosperous South Africa for all living in it.

I thank you.