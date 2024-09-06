Deputy Minister Buti Manamela launches 2024 Community Education and Training (CET) month, 6 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr. Buti Manamela, will launch the 2024 Community Education and Training (CET) month. September is literacy month therefore it is a significant month in the calendar of Community Education and Training Colleges. The CET Month is an initiative to showcase the tangible milestones achieved in the sector.

CET colleges benefit youth and adults in local communities, in particular those who are not in education, employment or training (NEETs) by providing formal education, skills, occupational programmes and non-formal education.

Members of the are invited to the launch as follows:

Venue : Morakapula Community Learning Centre, 1873 Zone 9, Meadowlands, SOWETO, Johannesburg

Date : Friday, September 6, 2024

Time : 10;30 to 14:00

For confirmation or enquiry:

Mandla Tshabalala

E-mail: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

Cell 084 304 6239 (WhatsApp/Call/SMS)