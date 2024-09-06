Two children sustain broken legs and arms in the latest traffic accident in Makira/Ulawa Province

Two children suffered broken legs and arms in the latest traffic accident at Rawake in Makira/Ulawa Province on 2 September 2024.

Report stated that the vehicle was traveling from Nukukaisi village in Central Bauro towards Kirakira town, at a high speed when it veered off the road and collided with a coconut tree.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira/Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “The vehicle carrying nine passengers (seven adults and two children) hit the coconut tree and overturned.”

PPC Sitai says, “A female sustained a head injury, while the remaining passengers experienced minor injuries. Currently, seven individuals remain hospitalized, while two have been discharged. The condition of the injured individuals is reported improving.”

Superintendent Sitai says, “Police responded to the scene the same day and conducted an initial investigation. The driver of the vehicle was questioned at the police station and was later released. Investigation in this matter continues.”

Mr. Sitai appeals to the relatives of the victims to remain calm and urges members of the public who may have information about the accident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Sitai reminds all vehicle owners and drivers of the importance of road safety, including DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE, the safety of passengers relies on the vehicle driver.

