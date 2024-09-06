Draft Environment Bill 2023 Consultations with two Key Government Ministries Undertaken

Honiara, Solomon Islands, 4th September 2024 – The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management & Meteorology has progresses consultation with senior officials from two key government ministries regarding the Draft Environment Bill 2023. On September 5th, 2024, the Acting Director and his team held a one on one consultation with two important Ministries that has overlaps with their legal frameworks with the proposed Environment Bill..

A successful consultation has been conducted with t the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification, and the Ministry of Forestry and Research. The feedback received was constructive, specific and timely, with recommendations to ensure complementarity, harmonization and integration of requirements, processes and arrangements for effectiveness and efficiency to administer & enforce these bills when it becomes an Act of Parliament.

In his remarks, the Acting Director of the Environment and Conservation Division encourages senior officers to use their experiences and insights to guide the finalization of the Environment Bill. He also acknowledges the value of the inputs received, noting that the Ministry will continue to address the issues and concerns raised in the draft Environment Bill.

Further consultations with other key ministries will continue to ensure comprehensive feedback is incorporated. The identified gaps and concerns will be discussed with the Attorney General’s Office in finalizing the draft Bill.

This is also implementing activities under the GNUT Gov’t 100-day priorities by completing Provincial consultations for the Environment Bill.

