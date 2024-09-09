Pasture Seeds Global Market 2024 To Reach $19.55 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.7%

Pasture Seeds Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pasture seeds market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.50 billion in 2023 to $14.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in the domestication of aquatic livestock, rising consumption of dairy products, the evolution of pasture seed varieties, a rise in animal nutrition, and increasing pasture-based farming.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pasture Seeds Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pasture seeds market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for meat and eggs, increasing high-quality forage, increasing preferences for organic products, a rise in usage of biofuels, and increasing animal feed. Major trends in the forecast period include developments in seed technology, organic and sustainable farming techniques, biotechnological advancements, digital technologies, and the development of new pasture seed varieties.

Growth Driver Of The Pasture Seeds Market

The increasing preference for organic products is expected to propel the growth of the pasture seeds market going forward. Organic products refer to goods produced using environmentally and animal-friendly farming methods without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The increasing preference for organic products is driven by consumer concerns about health, environmental sustainability, and food safety. Pasture seeds are used in organic farming to grow nutritious, chemical-free forage for livestock, supporting sustainable and health-conscious agricultural practices.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Pasture Seeds Market Growth?

Key players in the pasture seeds market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Nutrien Ltd., Syngenta Group, Growmark Inc., Corteva Inc., Nufarm Limited, DLF Seeds A/S, Simplot Australia Pty Ltd., PGG Wrightson Seeds.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Pasture Seeds Market Size?

Major companies operating in the pasture seeds market are concentrating their efforts on technological innovations, such as the creation of cutting-edge forage sorghum varieties, to secure a strategic advantage in the industry. Double Team Forage Sorghum is a high-yielding, drought-tolerant, and nutritious forage sorghum variety designed to enhance livestock productivity and support sustainable pasture management through features such as improved digestibility, palatability, and water-use efficiency.

How Is The Global Pasture Seeds Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Brachiaria, Alfalfa, Panicum, Mombaca Grass, Andropogon, Coastcross, Bermuda Grass, Brome Grass, Fescue, Other Types

2) By Species: Legumes, Grasses

3) By Animal Type: Pork, Horse, Cow, Goat, Sheep, Other Animal Types

4) By End-Use: Dairy Farming, Beef Cattle Farming, Sheep Farming, Goat Farming, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pasture Seeds Market

North America was the largest region in the pasture seeds market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pasture seeds market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pasture Seeds Market Definition

Pasture seeds refer to seeds of various grasses and legumes that are planted to create and maintain pastures for grazing livestock. These seeds are chosen for their suitability to specific climatic and soil conditions, providing nutritious forage for animals while helping to improve soil health and prevent erosion.

Pasture Seeds Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pasture seeds market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pasture Seeds Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pasture seeds market size, pasture seeds market drivers and trends, pasture seeds market major players, pasture seeds competitors' revenues, pasture seeds market positioning, and pasture seeds market growth across geographies. The pasture seeds market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

