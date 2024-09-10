Non-Dairy Creamer Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.58 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.6%

Non-Dairy Creamer Global Market Overview and Outlook 2024-2033

Non-Dairy Creamer Market Overview and Outlook 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-dairy creamer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.80 billion in 2023 to $1.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in lactose intolerance, increase in vegan and plant-based diet trends, increase in coffee consumption, expansion of retail and e-commerce channels, increase in demand for convenience foods, and increase in shelf life compared to dairy.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Non-Dairy Creamer Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The non-dairy creamer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for plant-based diets, rising lactose intolerance and dairy allergies, growing vegan population, expanding retail distribution channels, increasing awareness of health benefits, and increasing demand for convenient and long shelf-life products.

Growth Driver Of The Non-Dairy Creamer Market

The growing vegan population is expected to propel the growth of the non-dairy creamer market going forward. The vegan population refers to individuals who follow a vegan diet and lifestyle. The growing vegan population is due to increasing awareness of animal welfare, environmental concerns, and the perceived health benefits of a plant-based diet. Non-dairy creamer provides versatility in vegan cooking and baking, making it a popular choice for those looking to avoid dairy while still enjoying creamy and flavorful foods.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Non-Dairy Creamer Market Growth?

Key players in the non-dairy creamer market include Cargill Incorporated, Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Kerry Group plc, Land O'Lakes Inc., Rich Products Corporation.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Non-Dairy Creamer Market Size?

Major companies operating in the non-dairy creamer market are focused on developing innovative products, such as plant-based creamers, to cater to the growing demand for natural and sustainable food options among health-conscious consumers. Plant-based creamers refer to non-dairy creamers made from organically grown plant ingredients.

How Is The Global Non-Dairy Creamer Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Low Fat Non-Dairy Creamer, Medium Fat Non-Dairy Creamer, High Fat Non-Dairy Creamer

2) By Form: Powder, Liquid

3) By Flavor: French Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut, Irish Creme, Other Flavors

4) By Application: Coffee, Milk Tea, Baking Food, Drinks And Candy, Instant Cereal, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Non-Dairy Creamer Market

North America was the largest region in the non-dairy creamer market in 2023. The regions covered in the non-dairy creamer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Non-Dairy Creamer Market Definition

Non-dairy creamer is a food product that replaces milk or cream in beverages such as coffee and tea. It is typically made from a combination of vegetable oils, sweeteners, emulsifiers, and flavorings, and it does not contain lactose, making it suitable for individuals who are lactose intolerant or follow a vegan diet.

Non-Dairy Creamer Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global non-dairy creamer market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Non-Dairy Creamer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-dairy creamer market size, non-dairy creamer market drivers and trends, non-dairy creamer market major players, non-dairy creamer competitors' revenues, non-dairy creamer market positioning, and non-dairy creamer market growth across geographies. The non-dairy creamer market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

