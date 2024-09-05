Consultation on the review of the National Security Strategy underway

Consultation on the review, update and refresh of the National Security Strategy (NSS) is now beginning in Honiara this week.

The purpose of the consultation is to gather valuable input from key stakeholders, ensuring that the revised NSS is comprehensive, inclusive, and aligned with the current security needs of our nation.

According to the Deputy Secretary (DS) National Security of the Ministry of Police National Security and Correctional Services (MPNS&CS) Trevor Unusu said, the review of the Solomon Islands National Security Strategy (NSS) is crucial for several reasons, particularly in light of the complex security landscape the nation faces.

“The NSS is designed to tackle a wide array of threats that impact the sovereignty and stability of the Solomon Islands.

“These threats include environmental hazards, transnational crime, political instability, and health crises, among others. The government emphasizes that complacency is not an option; instead, a strategic approach is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens,” Unusu said.

The strategy recognizes that issues like climate change and geopolitical tensions require coordinated efforts across various sectors of society, including government agencies, civil society, and the private sector.

DS Unusu said the reviewing the NSS is also vital for enhancing national resilience. The ongoing impacts of climate change, economic challenges, and post-COVID recovery necessitate a reassessment of strategies to ensure that the country can adapt and thrive. The NSS serves as a national call to action for all stakeholders to collaborate in addressing these challenges effectively.

The NSS aligns with broader national development objectives, such as the National Development Strategy (NDS) 2016-2035. The NSS review can provide insights into how security measures can support economic growth and social stability, thereby contributing to the overall development goals of the nation. This alignment is particularly important as the Solomon Islands prepares for its transition from Least Developed Country (LDC) status, which requires a coherent strategy that links security with development outcomes.

-MPNSCS Press