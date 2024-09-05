OUR TELEKOM & ACCLINKS DONATES LIGHTBOX SIGNAGES TO THE NATIONAL REFERRAL HOSPITAL

NRH Management with the Our Telekom team and the ACCLINKS CEO at the handing over ceremony.

Our Telekom, in partnership with ACCLINKS, a major business partner and distributor of telecommunication products, donated four lightbox signages to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) following a small handover event held at the hospital this morning.

In handing over the sets of lightbox signages, the CEO of Our Telekom, Mrs. Christina Lasaqa, expressed the company’s ongoing commitment to assist and support the hospital. She acknowledged ACCLINKS for the partnership in supporting the NRH.

ACCLINKS CEO, Mr. Huafeng Zhang expressed the company’s keenness and interest in supporting institutions such as the hospital “It is a privilege to support the National Referral Hospital. This donation reflects our commitment to strengthening the vital services it provides, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to enhance healthcare for the nation.” said Mr Zhang.

In receiving the donation, the NRH CEO Dr. George Malefoasi, thanked Our Telekom and ACCLINKS for the sets of lightbox signages, acknowledging the gesture as a token of the company’s community responsibility to the hospital and the people seeking medical services.

The lightbox signages will be erected at the main entrances of the hospital, listing different services and their locations.

About Our Telekom:

Solomon Telekom Company Limited (Our Telekom) is a local private company with majority shareholding by Solomon Islands National Provident Fund, (SINPF) which holds 97.32% of the shares, and the Investment Corporation of the Solomon Islands (ICSI), which owns 2.68% of the shares.

Our Telekom is a full-service provider with the largest mobile footprint in the Solomon Islands. Services include; Mobile 2G/3G/4GLTE, Fixed lines, VDSL & GPON, Wired/Wireless Broadband, FTTP, IPVPN, Domain & email provisioning, DR facilities management, Co-location, IT desktop services, IPLC services, Television services, and VOD services and Our Telekom’s Mobile Money Business, M-SELEN, is a pioneering mobile money service in Solomon Islands, offering secure and convenient financial solutions. M-SELEN is committed to improving financial inclusion, ensuring financial access for all, and driving financial growth in the region.