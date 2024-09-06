Prof. Asegun Henry has been named a 2024 Grist honoree for his work developing a “sun in a box,” new and cost-effective system for storing renewable energy, reports Grist. Based on his research, Prof. Henry has founded Fourth Power, a startup working to build a prototype system that will hopefully “allow us to decarbonize electricity,” says Henry.

