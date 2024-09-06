Jay Kranda's New Book, "Online Church Is Not The Answer," Examines the Opportunities & Difficulties of Virtual Ministry

"Online Church Is Not The Answer" aims to transform how churches integrate digital strategy to enhance discipleship beyond streaming services.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new book " Online Church Is Not The Answer ," by Saddleback Church's online community pastor Jay Kranda, is finally out for the faithful. This insightful book addresses the challenges of digital ministry and provides helpful advice for developing an integrated strategy that complements a church's physical goals. It offers a perceptive and topical look at churches' potential and problems in the digital era.Kranda challenges churches to reconsider their approach to digital strategy in "Online Church Is Not The Answer." The book pushes church leaders to adopt a more comprehensive and significant digital presence, going beyond the idea of merely streaming services online. In the words of Kranda, "Online ministry isn’t about replacing the in-person experience but about extending the reach of the church. The goal is not to create a digital version of your Sunday service but to develop an integrated approach that empowers discipleship wherever people are.”Kranda's book offers churches a road map for adjusting to the changing digital environment without sacrificing their in-person goals. The book will teach readers how to strategically apply digital concepts beyond streaming and concentrate on creating disciples rather than merely drawing in an online following. The book equips church leaders to reevaluate their digital ministry strategy and use technology for more meaningful participation through useful ideas and doable activities.”The future of the church lies in its ability to adapt to new technologies while staying true to its mission. Hybrid disciple-making is not just a trend but a necessity for churches to remain relevant in a rapidly changing world,” said Kranda.For church leaders and ministry teams seeking to improve their digital strategy and expand their congregations through purposeful and meaningful online interaction, "Online Church Is Not The Answer" is a must-read.Jay Kranda is a crucial figure in the development and growth of Saddleback Church's online ministry, overseeing the creation and management of online worship services and ensuring they are just as spiritually enlightening as those in person. This includes streamed sermons, interactive worship, and online community organizations promoting support among fellow members. To improve these services' usability and accessibility for a wide range of users, he also incorporates cutting-edge technologies.Serving as the Online Community Pastor, he has been instrumental in extending the church's reach beyond its physical spaces, emphasizing the development of a vibrant and captivating virtual environment that replicates the influence of live services. Jay’s efforts have been crucial in making Saddleback Church a leader in online ministry, effectively reaching and impacting a global audience. Beyond his technical skills, Jay also devotes his time to providing pastoral care for the online community, counseling, and spiritually encouraging virtual attendees.Get a copy of the book at https://www.jaykranda.com/mybook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.