Rome hosted document exchange ceremony between Azerbaijan and Italy
AZERBAIJAN, September 5 - 05 September 2024, 18:40
On September 5, a ceremony took place in Rome for the exchange of documents signed between Azerbaijan and Italy, attended by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic.
The “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Eni S.p.A company of the Italian Republic on biofuel and biomaterials” (a trilateral document) was exchanged by Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian company Eni S.p.A.
The “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Eni S.p.A company of the Italian Republic on cooperation in oil and gas production and midstream projects for energy supply security” was exchanged by Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian company Eni S.p.A.
The “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Eni S.p.A company of the Italian Republic on energy transition and greenhouse gas reduction” was exchanged by Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian company Eni S.p.A.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.