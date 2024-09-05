Suicide Prevention Month - Message from Your WDVA

This month, many of our agencies and organizations are reaffirming or making new commitments to combat Veteran suicide. And it’s no surprise why, statistics show that Veterans make up 7% of our state’s population, but 19% of all suicides in our state are Veterans or service members.

This reality is why Suicide Prevention is at the top of our minds.

Here at WDVA, we are fortunate to work with partners from the Governor’s Challenge to end Service Member, Veteran, and Family Suicide, including members of our legislature and the VA Staff Sergeant Fox Grant, which provides funding to accomplish this work.

Together, we empower communities by offering things like “LEARN saves lives” suicide prevention training for any organization, employer, church, or any other group that wants it. (Link to Learn website)

We know community participation helps break down the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide. When people share their experiences, it creates a supportive environment and makes people more comfortable asking for help.

I encourage you to invite our Suicide Prevention Peer Specialists in and let them help your community become an advocate in suicide prevention. Combined with our Staff Sergeant Fox Team, and the Nine Line and Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation Staff Sergeant Fox Teams, you have suicide prevention resources in your communities.

This month we also invite you to raise awareness of Suicide Prevention by using our Suicide Prevention Program Toolkit. This toolkit includes social media posts, testimonials and graphics; organized by weekly themes. Remember, this is a collective effort. Whether you’re on the front lines, managing operations, providing resources, or offering administrative support, the work you do helps create an environment where Veterans feel safe, valued, and understood. Each interaction, decision, and task contribute to a larger network of support that can save lives.

Finally, here’s your call to action! Request The Learn training today, so you can learn more about suicide prevention, preventive factors, and how to become comfortable asking the question "Are you having thoughts of suicide?". Click to schedule your training today!