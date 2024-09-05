Submit Release
Jurors in seven California counties get a big pay raise under pilot program

The "Jury Pilot Program," established by Assembly Bill 1981 of 2022, increased daily juror compensation from $15 per day to $100 per day upon the second day of service in Alameda, El Dorado, Fresno, Imperial, Monterey, San Bernardino and Shasta counties, according to the Judicial Branch of California. It took effect Sept. 1.

