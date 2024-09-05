LA Superior Court to allow recording of civil proceedings

(Subscription required) Los Angeles County Superior Court announced Thursday that it will expand access to electronic recordings of proceedings when a court reporter is not available. The move is intended to ease a severe shortage of court reporters.

