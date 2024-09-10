Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship Hosts “The Future of Sports” Event Focused on Innovation

Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Exterior Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is a part of the Argyros College of Business and Economics, at Chapman University

We're excited to kick off our fall series of events, The Future of,’ which will look at various industries and how innovation, AI and analytics are impacting the field.” — Dr. Cynthia West

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics is excited to launch its fall series with the highly anticipated event, "The Future of Sports: How Technology and Innovation are Transforming the Sports Landscape." This dynamic event will bring together a distinguished panel of thought leaders, sports agents, industry experts, esports representatives, and fitness innovators to explore how emerging technologies are reshaping the world of sports and esports.Event Highlights:1. The Rise of Esports: Discover how competitive gaming is evolving and influencing traditional sports.2. Future of Fitness: Learn about the innovations driving the future of health and wellness.3. NIL Rights and Technology: Understand the impact of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights on athletes and the industry.4. Fan Engagement and Virtual Experiences: Explore new ways technology is enhancing the fan experience, both in-person and online.5. AI and VR: Delve into how artificial intelligence and virtual reality are providing live feedback and transforming gameplay in esports.As the sports world undergoes rapid transformation, driven by advancements in technology, data analytics, and changing fan expectations, the "Future of Sports" aims to provide a platform to explore these trends and their impact on athletes, teams, and the broader industry.Event details:Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Pacific TimeLocation: Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics, 549 W. Palm Ave., Orange, CA 92868Registration: Click here to register Our esteemed panelists include:Leigh Steinberg: A premier sports agent and Chairman of Leigh Steinberg Sports and Entertainment Holdings. Steinberg has represented numerous top athletes and has secured over $4 billion for his clients.Dennis Kuhl: Chairman of the Angels Baseball Foundation, Kuhl brings over two decades of experience in sports management and community engagement.Sarah Luna: President of Xponential Fitness, a leading global franchisor of boutique health and wellness brands.Tim Morten: CEO and Co-Founder of Frost Giant Studios, and a veteran of the gaming industry with extensive experience at Blizzard and Electronic Arts.Jax Jauregi: Professor and Esports Program Coordinator at Irvine Valley College, former varsity esports player, and professional competitor."We're excited to kick off our fall series of events, The Future of,’ which will look at various industries and how innovation, AI and analytics are impacting the field. As always, we boast a panel from diverse backgrounds, various sectors of the industry, with diverse opinions,” said Dr. Cynthia West, the Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics.Registration Information:This event is open to the entire community and is offered at no cost. Just register here:About The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy. Ralph W. Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics | Chapman University

