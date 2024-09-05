Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and RI Department of State Unveil New Elections Bus, Remind Voters of Important Elections Information

RHODE ISLAND, September 5 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore was today joined by Kathy Placencia, Director of Elections, RI Department of State; Miguel Nunez, Executive Director, Rhode Island Board of Elections; and Christopher Durand, Interim CEO, Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) to display a new bus wrap, part of the RI Department of State's advertising campaign to encourage Rhode Islanders to vote, and to remind voters of upcoming election dates and deadlines.

"As election officials, we want to ensure not only that voters have the information they need, but that they get their information from reliable, trusted sources," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "In advance of both the September primary and November general elections, the RI Department of State has engaged in a robust advertising and communications campaign to encourage Rhode Islanders to contact their state and local elections officials with questions about the election. I'm looking forward to seeing this bus out on the street."

The RI Department of State's 2024 advertising campaign includes radio, digital, print, and bus ads, all focused on the importance of getting elections information from trusted sources, like state and local elections officials.

RIPTA Interim CEO Christopher Durand joined the event to remind voters of how to plan their trip to the polls using public transit.

"We appreciate the Secretary of State's recognition of the value of public transit," said Christopher Durand, Interim CEO of RIPTA. "Whether your destination is the polls, work, or school, we at RIPTA are dedicated to helping improve mobility options for all."

The primary election will be held on September 10. Early voting is happening now until 4 p.m. on September 9. The general election will be held on November 5. Information about upcoming elections, including how to register to vote, how to request a mail ballot, and how to determine your polling place, can be found at vote.ri.gov or by calling the RI Department of State Elections Division at 401-222-2340.

