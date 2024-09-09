World's Most Immutable Storage - Introducing Stakes on a Chain

World's Most Immutable Storage - Stakes on a Chain Stakes on a Chain Logo

Decentralized file storage on the most secure blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum is finally here. No wallet or login. One payment for eternal storage.

Stakes on a Chain is a revolution in decentralized storage. If you need the highest level of security, or the greatest chance your file will persist into the distant future, nothing else comes close.” — Ryan Franks - Stakes on a Chain CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stakes on a Chain ("SonaC") today introduced a new service, storage for critical files directly on the most secure blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Stakes on a Chain also introduces a groundbreaking encryption process to protect on-chain files, combining AES with the new NIST standard for post-quantum encryption, Kyber. An intuitive user interface makes encrypting, uploading and securely sharing files easy as pie, with no wallet or login required, and one payment for eternal storage. Stakes on a Chain offers unprecedented security, permanence, and reliability, leapfrogging all other immutable or decentralized storage options."Stakes on a Chain is a revolution in digital storage," said Ryan Franks, CEO. "If you need the highest level of security, or the greatest chance your file will persist into the distant future, nothing else comes close. You don't need to be an expert or hassle with a digital wallet, it's easy enough for your grandparents to use."MAKE A PUBLIC STATEMENT OR GO ENCRYPTEDSonaC allows users to store private files on-chain with secure encryption, or publicly stake a claim by publishing unencrypted files.UNENCRYPTED - WRITE HISTORYSonaC believes, given the levels of adoption and economic activity, blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum are far more likely to survive and thrive into the distant future than other decentralized networks, making them ideal for storing data publicly and permanently.When the Library of Alexandria fell, humanity went into the dark ages for 1,500 years. Much knowledge was likely lost forever. Publishing to top blockchains is the best way to ensure future generations will be able to access humanity's historic record. One-time payments for eternal storage ensure once users upload a file, it can never be edited or deleted.Publish scientific research, press releases, patents/trademarks, NFT assets, art, historic documents, news, personal or family photos, or any public record.ENCRYPTED - POST-QUANTUM SECURITYUsers can encrypt files in one click before uploading. When secure file sharing is desired, SonaC makes it simple to use Kyber for key pair generation, enabling cryptographic keys to be sent over a quantum-safe channel. A dual-layer security system is created that provides immediate, reliable data protection, and future-proofs against emerging quantum risks.Protect IP, create immutable records of critical documents, satisfy regulatory compliance, and more.REVOLUTIONARY STORAGEBlockchain enthusiasts have yearned to store files on-chain, especially during hot NFT markets, but it was too expensive. Now, with transaction fees hitting all-time lows, and SonaC making the process extremely easy, the dream of on-chain storage is finally realized.No more storing just a hash on-chain, while the actual file is off-chain in a centralized server or decentralized network. SonaC posts files completely on-chain by embedding portions of each file's code in transaction data.Users retrieve files by entering their transaction ID into SonaC's free web-based tool, which automatically re-assembles the file and converts it back to the original format. Users can also pull file data with free block explorers like Etherscan or Btcscan.EASY TO USE - NO WALLET, NO LOGINSonaC is easy enough for anyone to use.Too many blockchain services require users to have technical know-how. Most commonly, a digital wallet is required. Logins, downloads and hassles of every stripe cause friction.Many wallets, including the #1 Ethereum wallet, have very low user ratings, including complaints of bugginess, lockouts, and inability to access funds.SonaC cuts the wallet completely out of the picture. Users can pay with credit/debit card, and retrieve files without a wallet.JUST SAY NO TO NODE RISKSonaC is far more secure, permanent, and reliable than any other decentralized storage.Node risk is a common issue which plagues decentralized networks by making files unavailable, often for days at a time. SonaC's method of embedding files on-chain in transaction data means files will always be immediately available. File data is also backed up off-chain by block explorers for additional redundancy, eliminating node risk.NO TOKEN TO PROMOTE, JUST A GREAT SERVICESonaC does things differently by having no token to promote, completely focusing on providing the world's most immutable storage Survival of user files doesn't rely on the success of volatile speculative tokens with tiny market caps, or questionable tokenomics.Other services seem focused on pumping up token prices, while ignoring core issues. The long-term reliability of some networks is contingent upon unnamed future technological advances to lower transaction fees, creating an unstable situation if advances don't materialize. Others have already crashed in token value and may not survive further price drops, leading to irreversible data loss.SonaC does not depend on incentive structures, future tech advancements, or token-based endowment funds to ensure permanent data security and availability.ETERNAL STORAGE FOR ONE PAYMENTOne payment and files are in the most secure storage possible, permanently.This means never having to worry about losing files over billing issues. Make one payment and never worry about it again.BEYOND IMMUTABLETech titans offer "Immutable Storage" or " Immutable Backup " services, but they lack decentralization, falling under a single point of control and trust. Users must trust they won't misuse data or suffer a security breach.SonaC believes true immutability must be part of a trustless system where no single party has control.Consensus mechanisms like Bitcoin's Proof of Work and Ethereum's Proof of Stake provide unparalleled security from hacks. Combining these with massively decentralized networks, with no single point of control or trust, makes SonaC's storage environment more secure than what the titans offer as "Immutable."PRICING AND AVAILABILITYStakes on a Chain is available now.Pricing is based on file size and blockchain transaction fees. Because fees fluctuate greatly, quotes are generated based on market conditions.Today's pricing:Ethereum - $0.13 per KBBitcoin - $8.64 per KBGet daily pricing for these and others, like BNB, Polygon and Avalanche at https://stakesonachain.com/ ABOUT STAKES ON A CHAINStakes on a Chain is igniting a revolution in information security and permanence by redefining what's possible for decentralized blockchain file storage, offering unrivaled private data protection, and public data permanence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.