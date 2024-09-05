Attorney General Bird Secures Murder Conviction Against Marshall County Man for Killing Father

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that the Attorney General’s office, in coordination with the Marshall County Attorney’s office, secured a second-degree murder conviction against Scott Swartz for beating his elderly father to death.

On August 30, 2024, a Marshall County court found Scott Swartz guilty of second-degree murder for killing his elderly father, Paul Swartz. The verdict followed a non-jury trial held in April 2024. The Court rejected Swartz’s “not guilty” pleas by reason of insanity. Swartz has a history of assaulting his father and a record of felony convictions.

“Scott Swartz has been brought to justice for brutally murdering his father,” said Attorney General Bird. “I thank my team of prosecutors and the Marshall County Attorney for working to secure this conviction, as well as the Marshalltown Police Department, University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory, and ACCESS (Assault Care Center Extending Shelter and Support) for their critical work throughout this case. We will always fight to keep Iowa communities safe and murderers off the streets.”

“Pursuing this case from investigation to trial involved a substantial amount of effort and collaboration for which I am thankful,” said Marshall County Attorney Jordan Gaffney. “I want to extend my gratitude to the Marshalltown Police Department, the Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory, the Office of the Iowa Attorney General, ACCESS, and our team at the Marshall County Attorney’s Office.”

In addition to the murder charge, Swartz was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine.

The case was prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General’s office in partnership with the Marshall County Attorney’s office and was investigated by the Marshalltown Police Department. Sentencing is set for October 14.

