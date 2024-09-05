Elmwood Park Zoo Invites Families to Dine With the Giraffes

NORRISTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elmwood Park Zoo is excited to announce a unique opportunity for families to experience breakfast in the company of some of nature's most majestic creatures — giraffes! Breakfast with the Giraffes , presented by Citadel Credit Union, is set to take place on September 14 and 15 as well as October 5 and 6, 2024, from 8:15 AM to 10:00 AM. This memorable event offers a delicious outdoor breakfast buffet alongside the zoo's three towering giraffes, making it an experience that is both fun and educational for all ages.Guests will enjoy a delectable spread of breakfast favorites, including scrambled eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes, waffles with various toppings, and fresh fruit. While families savor their meal, they'll have the chance to observe the gentle giants in their habitat for a dining experience like no other.The highlight of the event comes after breakfast, when guests will participate in an exclusive giraffe feeding session. This rare opportunity allows visitors to interact directly with these fascinating animals, offering a personal connection that goes beyond the typical zoo visit.During the event, visitors will learn that giraffes are herbivores with a diverse palate. In the wild, these long-necked mammals primarily feed on leaves, twigs, and fruits from plants like the acacia tree. At Elmwood Park Zoo, the giraffes' diet is carefully curated to mimic their natural feeding habits while ensuring optimal nutrition. If guests want to learn more about giraffe feeding behaviors or conservation efforts, zoo staff will be on hand to answer any questions.Tickets for this extraordinary event are priced at $45.00 per person for yearly zoo members and $50.00 for non-members. Children under 2 years old can attend for $10.95. Each ticket includes not only the breakfast and giraffe feeding experience but also full admission to the zoo for the remainder of the day, allowing families to extend their adventure and explore all that Elmwood Park Zoo has to offer.For more information about Breakfast with the Giraffes or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ About Elmwood Park Zoo:Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/

