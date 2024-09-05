Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,527 in the last 365 days.

CBO’s Recent Analyses of Climate Change, Flood Damage, and Mortgages

CBO conducts research about flood risk, insurance coverage, and the effects of climate change on communities. This presentation describes the findings of the agency’s recent studies, highlighting geographic variations in flood risk, areas best (and worst) adapted to manage that risk, and the challenges faced by at-risk properties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CBO’s Recent Analyses of Climate Change, Flood Damage, and Mortgages

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more