CBO’s Recent Analyses of Climate Change, Flood Damage, and Mortgages

CBO conducts research about flood risk, insurance coverage, and the effects of climate change on communities. This presentation describes the findings of the agency’s recent studies, highlighting geographic variations in flood risk, areas best (and worst) adapted to manage that risk, and the challenges faced by at-risk properties.

