Volunteer Coaching Initiative promotes learning and collaboration across the United Nations

United Nations Volunteers (UNV) launched an inter-agency pro-bono coaching initiative on 3 September 2024 promoting learning and collaboration across the United Nations. The first of its kind at UNV — Volunteer Coaching Initiative — brings together certified coaches from across the UN system and beyond to support the personal and professional growth of UN Volunteers.

Volunteer Coaching is a mutually beneficial virtual initiative for both UN Volunteers and certified coaches.

For UN Volunteers, it offers personalized guidance and support for both personal and professional development. By participating, volunteers can gain valuable insights, enhance their skills for performance, and build confidence in their roles.

For coaches, it offers practical coaching experience for higher certifications and connects them to a wide range of UN professionals.

Over 50 highly qualified professionals certified as coaches from UN entities, the private sector and beyond, have signed up for this initiative, bringing a wealth of expertise on diverse thematic areas such as performance, leadership, career, self-development, and more.

Interest in the initiative is expected to grow through established networks such as the International Organisations Coaching Network (IOCN) and word-of-mouth recommendations.

Volunteer Coaching Initiative strengthens mutual exchange and builds a more cohesive UN community. Enhancing the skills and visibility of UN Volunteers supports a culture of learning and professional growth that extends across all levels of the organization while also creating further opportunities for coaches.

The expansive reach of UNV as a system-wide service for the UN system, with volunteers hailing from 185 different nationalities and serving with more than 56 entities in 170 countries showcases the organization's global presence.

Volunteer Coaching Initiative unequivocally supports this global community with a spirit of collaboration at its core.

All serving UN Volunteers are eligible to sign up for personalized coaching by visiting eCampus. The sessions are conducted virtually, ensuring accessibility and convenience for volunteers around the globe.

Interested coaches need to complete this survey and UNV will get in touch.

Volunteer Coaching Initiative is managed by Shubh Chakraborty, Learning Specialist at UNV.