HOPE SHEREE RELEASES TOUCHING LYRIC VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE, 'BROKEN' AIMED AT ENCOURAGING CHRISTIANS WITH ILLNESSES

FINALLY, A SONG THAT UPLIFTS THE BROKEN. A GENTLE REMINDER THAT GOD IS CLOSE TO THE BROKENHEARTED

The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope Sheree released a lyric video for her heartfelt song "Broken," which debuted on Friday, August 9th. The lyric video addresses the physical, mental, and spiritual challenges individuals may encounter on their journey through life.

With each scene portraying various challenges, paired with the soothing lyrics and calm melody of the song, one inevitably experiences a profound sense of tranquility. The lyric video debuted on YouTube on September 2nd, and within a few hours, it had garnered hundreds of comments discussing the song and its message.

Hope Sheree, who battles the chronic illness Multiple Sclerosis, brings a deeply personal and authentic understanding of these struggles. Her music challenges the often-dismissive attitudes within the Christian community towards illness, advocating for a more compassionate and supportive approach. “Broken” was penned by the renowned Stellar-Nominated National Recording artist Ron Summers and brought to life by the gifted producer Reggie Halsey. Despite being paralyzed from a motor vehicle accident, Halsey’s involvement in the project underscores the song’s core message of overcoming obstacles and finding purpose through adversity. The collaboration between Hope Sheree and Reggie exemplifies the powerful synergy that can emerge from shared experiences of hardship and triumph. Hope Sheree is currently coordinating concerts that will tour nursing homes, hospitals, and churches with healthcare ministries. The message is clear: God's Word highlights that blessings emerge from brokenness, as He extends His reach to those who are broken. Broken is now available for streaming and purchase.

About Hope Sheree

Hope Sheree, who was previously known as Hope Askew, has been a source of inspiration in the music industry. Her career, which spans more than two decades, has significantly influenced both R&B and Gospel music genres. Since her transition to Gospel Music in 2000, Hope has garnered numerous awards, such as song of the year, female artist of the year, and radio announcer of the year. Additionally, she has earned positions on Billboard's Top 50 music charts. Her achievements have been featured in numerous publications such as Gospel USA and Sister Keeper Magazine. Additionally, she has appeared on television programs including Bobby Jones Presents, TBN, Netflix's Voices of Fire, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, among others.

Hope Sheree, aside from her music career, has achieved the status of a three-time Amazon best-selling author in the self-help and healthcare delivery genres. She is also a songwriter, blogger, actress, motivational speaker, radio host, and a member of Pharrell Williams' twice NAACP-Image Award-nominated Voices of Fire Choir. Her radio program, "A Dose of Hope Radio," is broadcast in over 80 countries worldwide and across the United States, available on more than 40 platforms. Furthermore, she presents "A Dose of Hope Radio Live," reaching millions of households through TV networks such as VTV Television and GoodVue TV. All things Hope Sheree can be found at her website.

The song "Broken" explores the emotional and physical struggles of those who are unwell, imparting a deep message of blessing amidst adversity.

