Ahead of NFL opening day, Governor Newsom convenes youth football summit to discuss safety and support
Protecting youth football players
In August 2019, Governor Newsom signed AB1, the California Youth Football Act, authored by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove). The law enacted minimum safety standards for youth tackle football leagues, including limiting exposure to full-contact tackles, requiring coaches to complete additional safety trainings, informing parents about pertinent health risks and information, and setting equipment standards.
Last year, Governor Newsom made a commitment to work with subject matter experts to evaluate our current law and the latest concussion and head injury research related to youth tackle football, as well as new practices and technology that can further protect youth football players.
