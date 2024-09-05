Nanaimo families will benefit from new child care spaces on school grounds

CANADA, September 5 - Just in time for the return to school, more families in the Nanaimo region are benefiting from an initiative creating new child care spaces on school grounds.

“We’ve been taking action to help people in Nanaimo, like funding new before- and after-school spaces to make life easier and more affordable for families,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo. “Just in time for back to school, we’ve opened 96 licensed before- and after-school child care spaces at four schools to help working families.”

School District 69 (Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools) has opened 96 licensed before- and after-school child care spaces throughout the district, funded by $720,000 from the Ministry of Education. The spaces are part of a new initiative that uses existing school space, as well as school district resources and staff, to provide before- and after-school care without additional pickups and dropoffs.

“We are grateful to the Province for supporting the creation of these additional after-school child care spaces in our district,” said Greg Keller, board chair, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools. “We know that when our students have access to child care in their school building, it increases their sense of belonging and helps them feel welcome and safe. When students and families have the support they need, it increases students’ well-being and supports their success, which are two of our district’s primary goals.”

The new spaces are at Gabriola Elementary, Hammond Bay Elementary and Pleasant Valley Elementary. Twenty-four existing spaces at Fairview Elementary have begun to operate under this program.

“We are excited to begin delivering integrated before- and after-school care at public schools in Nanaimo and Ladysmith,” said Jeff Virtanen, president of CUPE 606. “This model offers safe and reliable care for kids, while offering stable employment for workers so they can better support their families, and a much-needed time-saving child care option for parents. At a time when so many parents are facing affordability challenges, a pilot program like this has a real impact.”

Families will also benefit from the fee-reduction program, which will save families as much as $115 per month, per child. Families with low and middle incomes that need additional support with the cost of child care may be eligible for the Affordable Child Care Benefit.

“I am ecstatic to finally have an after-school child care space for my child after being wait listed for two years,” said parent Jordan Kennedy. “I know how critical it is for families, especially in this day and age, and for single-parent families, to be able to go to work. Having after-school child care spaces available right at your child’s school is so important.”

This program will be evaluated with the goal of expanding it to other districts, helping more families throughout the province.

Since 2018, ChildCareBC accelerated space-creation programs have helped fund the creation of more than 39,000 new licensed child care spaces in B.C. with more than 20,000 open and providing care for children.

Learn More:

For information about ChildCareBC, visit:

http://www.gov.bc.ca/childcare

For more information about the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, visit:

http://www.gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund

For more information about the Affordable Child Care Benefit, visit:

http://www.gov.bc.ca/affordablechildcarebenefit