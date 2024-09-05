The FMI Foundation Kicks Off 10th Annual National Family Meals Month™

Share Your Family Meal Photos

Issues “Share-a-Meal-Share-a-Photo” Challenge

Family meals are a building block to bolster emotional, physical and mental health.” — David Fikes, executive director of the FMI Foundation

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FMI Foundation, creator and steward of the Family Meals Movement, today announced a challenge to families across America to “share a meal and share a photo.” Catalyzed by the 10th Anniversary of National Family Meals Month™, and in partnership with the National Federation of Families, the FMI Foundation is rallying Americans to have one more shared meal per week at home and to capture and socialize the joy. Photos can be submitted to this link to join the national mosaic of families breaking bread together during the month of September. Photos also can be posted to any social media platform using the hashtags #familymealsmonth and #familymealsmovement.

“We know there is no one-size-fits-all definition of family today, just like there is no one place where people come together to share meals,” said David Fikes, executive director of the FMI Foundation. “We want to celebrate the many different ways families of all kinds are sharing meals together to shine a light on the concept that regardless of when or what one eats, meals shared together offer extraordinary benefits.”

Research shows enjoying family meals helps build emotional, physical, and mental health. They are associated with increased fruit and vegetable intake, reduced incidence of overweight and obesity, and better social interactions. , , They also may help to diffuse the negativity of today's charged socio-political climate; most Americans agree family meals are a great time to have and teach respectful interactions.

As part of their groundbreaking partnership, the FMI Foundation, together with the National Federation of Families, invites families nationwide to submit their photos today to join the movement and become part of the nation’s champions for family meals. “Family meals are a building block to bolster emotional, physical and mental health,” added Fikes. “We are thrilled to have the National Federation of Families partner with the FMI Foundation to draw attention to this national initiative.”

National Family Meals Month™ is celebrated each September for the last decade. This national initiative has generated so much momentum that it is now known as the Family Meals Movement. Embraced year-round, the movement raises awareness for the many benefits of family meals. Learn more about the physical, mental, and social benefits of family meals at familymealsmovement.org and follow #familymealsmonth and #familymealsmovement on social media.

About the FMI Foundation

Established in 1996, the FMI Foundation seeks to ensure continued quality and efficiency in the food retailing system and is operated for charitable, educational, and scientific purposes. To help support the role of food retailing, the FMI Foundation focuses on research, education, and resources in the area of health and well-being, which embraces food safety, nutrition and social responsibility concerns. For information regarding the FMI foundation, visit www.fmifoundation.org. #familymealsmonth; #familymealsmovement.



