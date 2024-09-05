Transport of modular homes on Kaʻahumanu Avenue this weekend

Main, News Posted on Sep 5, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users to expect delays this weekend as wide loads will be transported from Kahului Harbor to a staging area near the Kahului boat ramp beginning Saturday morning, Sept. 7 through Monday morning, Sept. 9.

Transport will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., on both Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8, with the hauling ending at 5 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9.

Trucks will be transporting modular homes that will eventually be moved to Lahaina for wildfire survivors.

Escort vehicles will assist the trucks that will begin the route from Hobron Avenue at the harbor, then turn right onto Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) heading west and then turn right onto Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) and proceed to an area near the Kahului boat ramp where the modular homes will be staged.

After unloading, the trucks, with assistance from traffic controllers, will turn left onto Kahului Beach Road and then turn left onto Kaʻahumanu Avenue heading east and proceed back to Hobron Avenue.

Motorists may encounter traffic slow downs and stops, especially near the Kahului boat ramp as trucks exit the area. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.

