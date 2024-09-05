Atlantic Herring Days Out Meeting Scheduled for September 19, 2024

CONTACT:

Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095

Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095

September 5, 2024

Durham, NH – The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (ASFMC) Atlantic Herring Section will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, September 19 at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the allowable “days out” measures for Season 2 (October 1-December 31) for commercial Atlantic herring harvesters for 2024. The meeting will be facilitated using a webinar platform with a call-in option for participation.

To join via webinar: https://v.ringcentral.com/download/661477889

To join via phone: 1-650-419-1505 and use the access code 661-477-889

The 2024 Area 1A allowable catch has been set at 5,036 metric tons. Bi-monthly harvest quotas have been established with 72.8% allocated for June 1–September 30, and 27.2% allocated for October 1–December 31.

The public is invited to participate in this meeting. Comments will be taken as time allows. For more information, please contact: Emilie Franke, Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, ASFMC, efranke@asmfc.org, (703) 842-0716; or Renee Zobel, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Fisheries Division, (603) 868-1095.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission coordinates the conservation and management of the 15 Atlantic coast states’ shared near-shore fishery resources — marine, shell, and anadromous—for sustainable use. Visit www.asmfc.org for more information.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. The Department’s Marine Fisheries Division is located in Durham, NH. Visit www.wildnh.com/marine for more information.