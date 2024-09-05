Training highlighted, synchronized during First Army Working Group

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. –

Valuable training opportunities for Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve units and the support First Army can offer those units throughout the deployment process, were highlighted during a Training Support and Synchronization Working Group, hosted by First Army at its headquarters on Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, from Aug. 19-22.

Attendees included representatives from First Army subordinate units and First Army enterprise partners. The working group's main task was to determine which training exercises fit best with respective reserve component units to meet their commander’s intent, and align those units for deployment. Attendees also aimed to synchronize training support resources needed to build and maintain readiness for the next several years. Further, the Working Group was designed to give attendees a better understanding of how available training exercises will hone warfighting skills, both collectively and individually.

Having everyone together enables all parties to be on the same sheet, according to Rick Fink, First Army G7.

“We bring in division staff, the threes, the brigades, and we look out in detail for about three years, and then we’re going to look Fiscal Year 2030 and 2031 and we’re going to update our calendars,” he said. “We work with our training enterprise partners and the training center representatives are also here.”

Attendees are briefed on the latest weapons systems and how they can impact training needs and development, and logistics considerations and budgeting are also discussed. The Working Group is a biannual event, which Fink noted is necessary because of the constant movement of personnel.

“With this big summer turnover, this is important to build a team,” Fink said. “A big improvement we’ve seen is that both divisions now do a pre-TSSWG, so they get a lot of the information gathered, which is helpful. This has been very successful, getting clean calendars that are as up-do-date as we can make them.”

It was time well spent, according to Maj. Billy Atwood, a 5th Armored Brigade S3 officer attending his initial TSSWG.

“This is my first one, so meeting a lot of the teammates has been helpful,” he said. “Seeing the way that First Army processes information and works with downtrace units, all that has been super beneficial for me.”

He added that the working group serves “to help synch all the resources and priorities within First Army Division West and meet the brigade commander’s intent. There’s a lot of training opportunities available, and I’m trying to wrap my head around everything First Army is responsible for, whether it’s a Warrior Exercise, National Training Center support, or just partnership in general with our units.”

The process is an ongoing one, with lessons learned throughout the year and at the Working Group plugged into the continuing training cycle. It’s all geared toward ensuring units and Soldiers are ready to go when called upon.



