Integrated Power Services Acquires B&B Transformer

Oil-filled, Distribution Class Transformer Expertise & Voltage Regulator Repair Services Added to IPS’s Growing Power Management Business

Greenville, SC, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading solutions provider for electromechanical, rotating equipment, and power distribution systems across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean, is pleased to announce the acquisition of B&B Transformer, a well-established remanufacturer of oil-filled, distribution class transformers, located in Farmington, MN, effective August 13, 2024.

“This strategic acquisition strengthens IPS's power management portfolio, enhancing our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to a diverse range of industries,” said Shannon Moses, IPS Executive Vice-President for Power Management. "Renowned for its expertise in single- and three-phase transformer repair, remanufacturing, and custom-engineered design, B&B Transformer's integration into the IPS family promises an enriched array of offerings for our combined customers.”

Since the 1970s, B&B Transformer has provided oil-filled, distribution class transformers to customers throughout North America. B&B Transformer also repairs single- and three-phase transformers and voltage regulators, in addition to offering new transformers that meet Department of Energy efficiency standards.

"We’re excited to join forces with IPS,” said Tim Grundler, Area General Manager for B&B Transformer. “IPS has an extensive network of repair and engineering services, which will allow us to expand our offerings to B&B customers. At the same time, IPS customers will benefit from B&B’s experience with oil-filled, distribution class transformers and voltage regulators.”

The acquisition of B&B Transformer expands IPS’s portfolio of power management equipment and services, tailored to industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable energy markets. "IPS remains steadfast in its commitment to revolutionize reliability, persisting in its journey and vision,” added Moses. “As we strive to become the trusted advisor sought by customers, we pledge to serve as a single-source supplier capable of addressing the most critical challenges in power management, electromechanical, and rotating equipment through our ability to respond, rethink, and resolve."

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

