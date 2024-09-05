Projective Group and ZenOptics Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Data and Analytics Solutions for Clients

Joint customers will experience innovative solutions and enhanced delivery satisfaction through specialised professional services

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Projective Group www.projectivegroup.com ), a leading financial services consulting firm, and ZenOptics (zenoptics.com), a centralized information asset management platform provider, announce the formation of a strategic partnership.This collaboration is set to deliver enhanced value to both organisations and their customers, focusing on optimising data-driven decision-making processes and expanding service reach across new regions.Projective Group has identified a growing need for innovative data and analytics solutions among its clients, many of whom are seeking more efficient ways to access and manage their data and analytics assets. ZenOptics offers a unique platform that addresses these challenges, making the partnership a valuable opportunity for Projective Group to support their customers even more effectively. By integrating the ZenOptics platform alongside other aspects of data programs such as data and analytics governance, they will help maximise its value and enhance their competitive data services."As organisations deal with increasing volumes of data, it is more critical than ever to have a simple, unified solution to support analysis and decision-making," said Toby Pearson, Managing Partner at Projective Group. "That is why we are thrilled to partner with ZenOptics, whose innovative platform will help us not only to address our clients’ data challenges, but help position them to save costs, drive efficiency, and improve trust in data and analytics for decision making."For ZenOptics, this collaboration represents an opportunity to leverage Projective Group’s consulting expertise and industry knowledge to better support, advise, and serve their customers. It will enable ZenOptics to expand its geographical footprint across Europe’s key business hubs, offering their world-class solution to a broader range of clients."Projective Group’s domain expertise in data and governance, coupled with our market-leading analytics technology, will ensure that organizations have a comprehensive offering for data and analytics modernisation transformation," said Saurbh Khera, CEO of ZenOptics. "With this joint offering, business users can now have trusted data and analytics at their fingertips, driving competitive advantage through data-first decision-making.”The partnership between Projective Group and ZenOptics marks a key milestone in both organisations’ growth strategies, promising to enhance offerings, expand reach, and ultimately deliver a superior service to their clients.About Projective GroupEstablished in 2006, Projective Group is an end-to-end partner for organisations who want to excel in an ever-changing environment. As a dedicated change agent for the financial services industry, they provide seamless consulting services leveraging business, technology, and delivery expertise to drive envisaged benefits and results. Their suite of specialised solutions focuses on the industry themes of data, transformation, payments, talent, and risk and compliance. With a team of over 1,200 experts, they serve their clients from Europe’s leading financial centres, including Brussels, Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt, and Paris.About ZenOpticsZenOptics, the publisher of the ZenOptics Analytics Hub , helps organizations drive increased value from their data and analytics assets by improving the ability to discover information, trust it, and ultimately use it for improving decision confidence. Through our integrated platform, organizations can provide business users with a centralized portal to streamline the searchability, access, and use of analytics from across the entire ecosystem of tools and applications. Further, comprehensive visibility of the analytics ecosystem allows data and analytics teams to monitor, manage, govern, and optimize analytics resources while reducing the risks and costs inherent in most programs.

