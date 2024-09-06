Exciting New Live Events with American IRA – Don’t Miss Out

Join American IRA as we present The Investors’ Roundtable, a live networking event, and The IRA Café Presents – Charlie Wessel, an live webinar event.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA, the leader in self-directed IRAs, is thrilled to announce the return of live events, offering fresh, dynamic content for investors seeking to enhance their financial knowledge. This week of September, American IRA will host two must-attend virtual events: The Investors’ Roundtable and The IRA Café Presents – Charlie Wessel. Both events are designed to deliver powerful insights and connect participants with like-minded individuals. Event 1: The Investors’ Roundtable – Live Networking EventGet ready for the highly anticipated return of The Investors’ Roundtable on Monday, September 9th, 2024! This exclusive live networking event will be hosted virtually via Zoom, providing a unique opportunity to connect with fellow investors and financial experts. Seats are filling up fast, with space limited to just 50 attendees. Act now to secure your spot before it's too late!Why Attend?The Investors’ Roundtable is more than just a networking event – it’s a space to ask burning questions, exchange ideas, and gain solutions from experienced professionals in the financial sector. This intimate, interactive session allows you to tap into a wealth of knowledge from others who share your financial goals. Keep in mind, this event is live-only – no recordings will be made available, so you’ll need to be there in real-time to experience the full value.• Date: Monday, September 9, 2024• Time: 12:30 PM EST• Location: Via Zoom (Limited to 50 participants – register now!)Event 2: The IRA Café Webinar – Featuring Charles Wessel from Cordell CapitalOn Wednesday, September 11th, 2024, don’t miss the chance to hear from Charles Wessel, founder of Cordell Capital, in The IRA Café Webinar. Wessel is a seasoned expert in the field, and his presentation will cover fresh strategies and insights into maximizing your self-directed IRA. This interactive webinar promises to deliver actionable advice for investors seeking to leverage their retirement accounts more effectively.Why Attend?Charles Wessel’s expertise in capital management makes this an invaluable opportunity to expand your understanding of investment strategies tailored to self-directed IRAs. With a reputation for delivering practical, clear insights, Wessel will offer participants key takeaways to elevate their financial planning. Register today to ensure you don’t miss this compelling presentation!• Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024• Time: 12:00 PM EST• Location: Via Zoom (Register early to secure your spot!)Don’t wait – secure your registration now for both of these exciting events. Whether you’re looking to expand your network or gain new investment strategies, American IRA’s live events are your gateway to deeper financial success.How to Register: Interested individuals can secure their spot for these insightful events by visiting the Events Page at our American IRA Website. Attendance is free, but registration is required to access the online event.About American IRA: American IRA is a trusted name in the self-directed IRA industry, providing individuals with the tools and knowledge to take control of their retirement investments. With a commitment to education and personalized service, American IRA empowers clients to make informed decisions about their financial future.For media inquiries, please contact: The American IRA Marketing Team at marketing@americanira.com Marketing@AmericanIRA.com or visit our website at www.americanira.com or call 1-866-7500-IRA(472).

