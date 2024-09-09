Searidge Technologies Virtual Ramp and AI technology selected for The New Terminal One at New York JFK Airport

The New Terminal One at JFK Airport

Partnering with ADB SAFEGATE to provide the most efficient and safest ramp operation in America

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI North America Annual Conference Booth #325 Searidge Technologies has been selected by ADB SAFEGATE to deliver its Virtual Ramp Control System and Smart Stand as part of The New Terminal One project at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network. The New Terminal One will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art terminal. Its first phase, which will include the arrivals and departures halls and the first 14 gates, is scheduled to open in 2026.

The Searidge Technologies Virtual Ramp is a significant advancement in airport management, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance safety, efficiency, and operational capabilities Searidge will deliver advanced situational awareness using its Virtual Ramp Control System (VRCS); combined with the power of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) turnaround monitoring, Smart Stand. Smart Stand autonomously tracks the progress of numerous events that happen during each aircraft's turnaround at the gate. Events include pre-arrival checks, baggage off-loading, on-loading of catering, baggage and fuel during the pre-departure process. The timeliness of each critical step will be actively monitored and reported to ADB SAFEGATE’s Intelligent AiPRON, where real-time progress reports are provided to ramp controllers, alerting them to any predicted delays so they can proactively manage traffic in and around the ramp.

Integrating Searidge Technologies' VRCS with A-CDM frameworks creates a robust and efficient system for New Terminal One’s operations. This integration enhances situational awareness, improves collaborative decision-making, optimizes resource utilization, and strengthens overall operational resilience. By leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven insights, New Terminal One can achieve higher levels of efficiency, safety, and passenger satisfaction.

Nick Haines, VP Americas for ADB SAFEGATE, said, “As a leader in their space, we are pleased to be working with Searidge again on another industry defining project. Together, we will deliver a new level of intelligence and automation to provide the most efficient and safest ramp operation in America, and among the very best in the world.”

Rick Koller, VP Sales, North America for Searidge Technologies, said, “Building off our success with Delta Air Lines at LGA, Searidge is excited to partner with ADB SAFEGATE to deliver New York’s next virtual ramp control system. This will be the most sophisticated system delivered in the United States, combining comprehensive visual coverage, ground surveillance data and artificial intelligence with ADB’s OneControl and Intelligent AiPRON systems.”

Test lab implementation is targeted for Fall 2024, with complete system implementation by Fall 2025.

About Searidge Technologies

Searidge develops innovative technology to improve safety and efficiency in the aviation market. With technology at over 40 sites in 25 countries, we are a global leader and preferred partner for Digital Towers and advanced airport solutions. Through operational enhancements, collaboration, AI and automation, our team helps our customers proactively transform the way they offer and deliver services to meet changing demands. For more information and to view our video gallery, visit www.searidgetech.com.

