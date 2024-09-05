ICYMI: Shapiro-Davis Administration Opens New $20 Million Main Street Matters Program
“Main Street Matters will make downtowns more vibrant, help businesses thrive, and enable our main streets to achieve their full potential as economic hubs.” – @DCEDSecretary Rick Siger
The program is now open and accepting applications until Nov. 15. Learn more. ⤵️
