Shapiro Administration Continues Commitment to Revitalizing Pittsburgh, Highlights $3.3 Million Investment to Support a More Vibrant Downtown

The recent Neighborhood Assistance Program award to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership will help create a cleaner, safer downtown over the next six years.

Since Governor Josh Shapiro united the public, private, and non-profit sector behind a concrete plan to improve the neighborhood in 2024, real progress has already been made to create new housing opportunities, improve safety, and bring new vibrancy to the Golden Triangle.

In his 2026-27 proposed budget, Governor Shapiro is continuing his commitment to driving economic growth, investing in our businesses and communities, and creating real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger highlighted the Shapiro Administration’s recent $3.32 million investment through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) in the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP), to help the non-profit community development organization succeed in its efforts to revitalize downtown Pittsburgh over the next six years.

This investment underscores Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to revitalizing the Golden Triangle into a new hub for economic development that will support the region’s growing innovation economy.

Secretary Siger visited Origin Story Coffee, one of five small businesses in the downtown currently receiving rent abatement support through PDP.

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program is a powerful tool that encourages businesses to reinvest in their communities, continuing the incredible momentum happening here in downtown Pittsburgh,” said Secretary Siger. “Governor Shapiro united the public, non-profit, and business sector behind an ambitious plan to revitalize the neighborhood, and we have made incredible progress executing that strategy. We’ll continue to work closely with our partners across all sectors and make targeted investments like this one in the PDP ― ensuring the downtown can serve as a new hub to support Pittsburgh’s economic growth for decades to come.”

The total $3.32 million investment includes an initial $522,500 in tax credits through the NAP’s Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP) for the first of six years, with a total state commitment of $3.135 million over that time. The tax credits will be awarded to Tri State Capital Bank, KeyBank, Dollar Bank, Huntington Bank, UPMC Health Plan, Duquesne Light Company, and Mascaro Construction Company, who are contributing $3.3 million total over the next 6 years to support PDP’s street-level programs designed to clean downtown sidewalks and alleyways, increase outreach to individuals experiencing homelessness, and assist small businesses looking to open a storefront in the Golden Triangle.

A second tax credit of $184,500 through NAP’s Special Program Priorities (SPP) will go to Comcast, FNB Corporation, Frank B. Fuhrer Holdings, and Flyspace Productions who are contributing $205,000 towards the $15 million revitalization of Market Square, which is expected to fully open in April ahead of Pittsburgh’s 2026 NFL Draft. The investment will be used to support the new Outdoor Dining District at Market Square, more than doubling the current outdoor dining capacity for businesses. These efforts aim to increase foot traffic, improve safety, and boost the economic recovery of local food and beverage businesses.

Through NAP, businesses can receive tax credits of up to 95% percent on the contributions they make to a qualifying community project Since taking office in 2023, the Shapiro Administration has invested $178 million in tax credits in 1062 projects statewide, and Governor Shapiro is again calling for $72 million to fund the program in his 2026-27 proposed budget.

Over the last year, new housing opportunities and supportive services for individuals experiencing homelessness have led to 93 percent fewer encampments and the closing of all major encampments. PDP has also power washed nearly four million square feet of sidewalks and alleyways, while providing rent abatements for new street-level businesses and funding retail space for pop up storefronts to support small businesses and reduce vacancies.

“Here in Pittsburgh, reinvention isn’t some distant goal, we’re living it right now. Through strong public and private and public partnerships, we’re seeing real progress in the form of cleaner streets, active storefronts, and stronger communities,” said Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup. “The NAP will help us expand the scope and impact of our work and reinforce the partnerships that drive this historic investment forward. I’m grateful to our corporate partners, DCED, Renewal Inc, and our city and county leaders for their leadership and continued commitment to Downtown’s future.”

The NAP has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP).

In October 2024, Governor Shapiro launched a historic 10-year plan to improve the Golden Triangle, uniting Pittsburgh’s private sector, local government, corporate leaders, and nonprofits behind a plan to build more housing, revitalize public spaces, and improve safety, cleanliness, and affordability Downtown. Since then, the effort has attracted nearly $600 million in public and private investment, including $62.6 million from the Commonwealth, $27.1 million from local government, and $376.9 million in private capital ― with additional support from philanthropic groups, corporate donors, and federal funding. These investments are also expected to generate more than 3,500 construction jobs over the next four years.

“I am delighted to join the efforts to continue revitalizing downtown. Senate Democrats have long prioritized establishing Pennsylvania as a leader economic development, which supports local businessowners, delivers family-sustaining jobs to workers, and makes Pennsylvania such a special place to live,” said Senator Jay Costa. “Thanks to programs like the Neighborhood Assistance Program, leaders and businesses are finding a partner in the Pennsylvania Government to invest in historically underserved areas. I look forward to the continued growth of Pittsburgh’s downtown as we capitalize on the momentum we’ve built in our great city.”

“Thank you to the Shapiro Administration for their continued investment into the heart of the Golden Triangle. Having a thriving downtown is important for our entire regional economy,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato. “The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s hard work to make a safe and welcoming neighborhood and fill storefronts is already paying dividends and the county is excited to keep this positive momentum going.”

“Downtown Pittsburgh is the heart of our region and the City is grateful to have partners like those here today who are committed to its revitalization,” said Mayor Corey O’Connor. “Thank you to Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger for continuing to show up for Downtown Pittsburgh and for recognizing and investing in the important work that the PDP is doing to create a clean, safe and welcoming Downtown for small businesses, residents and visitors.”

“The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is a committed steward of Market Square, protecting and activating the heart of Downtown, and this funding ensures that momentum continues,” shared CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development Stefani Pashman. “By more than doubling outdoor dining capacity in Market Square and supporting core clean and safe initiatives for the next six years, the Commonwealth is investing in the Downtown Pittsburgh experience for residents, workers, and visitors alike.”

This past October, the Shapiro Administration celebrated the major progress being made to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh at the partial re-opening of the city’s new and modernized Market Square.

Additional progress includes:

Two other public space projects are on track to be completed ahead of April’s NFL Draft ― Point State Park and Arts Landing. Combined with the Market Square improvements, the three major public space projects represent up to $85 million in downtown capital expenditure with all projects fully funded by state and local governments, private corporations, and the city’s foundations.

Seven major mixed-use conversion, construction, and improvement projects are underway to help the city attract more people to live and work in Pittsburgh. When completed, nearly 1,000 residential units will be added or preserved in the city’s downtown core, with one third of those units being affordable for residents with low-to-moderate income.

With the Commonwealth’s support, the City of Pittsburgh has also hired more than 50 new police officers and expanded its public safety presence downtown. The Steelers and Pirates have each contributed $1 million to strengthen co-responder mental health teams, expand youth outreach at the Jordan Miles Youth Center, add patrol officers, and support homelessness outreach.

A full list of projects included in Pittsburgh’s 10-year revitalization plan and a breakdown of Commonwealth investments is available online.

This progress in Pittsburgh reflects Governor Shapiro’s broader commitment to growing Pennsylvania’s economy and strengthening communities across the Commonwealth.

