San Diego Field Office will take a moment of silence at land ports of entry for 9/11 Remembrance

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) San Diego Field Office would like to advise the traveling public of a brief halt in northbound traffic operations at the land ports of entry on September 11, 2024 at 5:46 a.m., to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attack victims.

The following ports of entry will participate; San Ysidro Port of Entry, Otay Mesa Port of Entry, Tecate Port of Entry, Calexico East and West Ports of Entry, and Andrade Port of Entry.



This moment of silence is dedicated to remembering and honoring those who tragically lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Normal traffic operations will resume immediately following the brief ceremony.

Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and remain patient during this temporary pause in operations.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times via this link or also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

If you are a frequent international traveler and have not already become a member of a trusted traveler program, sign up now. For more information, please visit: Official Trusted Traveler Program Website | Department of Homeland Security (dhs.gov).



Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on Twitter at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.