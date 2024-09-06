If I Only Knew Cover Visual Lamont Sanders Photo Bear Tag Entertainment Logo

LAMONT SANDERS UNVEILS POWERFUL SINGLE “IF I ONLY KNEW” TO GOSPEL RADIO CHALLENGING LISTENERS TO REFLECT BACK WITH GRATITUDE AND APPRECIATION

If I only knew then, What I know now - When you know better, you do better” — Lamont Sanders

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off his Billboard Gospel Airplay chart-topping single "He Kept Me," Lamont Sanders, an inspirational recording artist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, is back to show his gratitude to God in this new single "If I Only Knew."

The song emphasizes the misconception that we have all the answers, whereas what is actually needed is our readiness to just say yes to His will and His way. Lamont skillfully showcases his deep devotion and affection for our Lord and Savior in this impactful ballad, enriched with majestic musical accompaniment. The song has a chant-like essence that prompts profound reflection, inspiring you to contemplate deeply and express gratitude to Jesus for His remarkable deeds. The song highlights Sanders' skill in blending raw emotions with catchy melodies, reminiscent of his chart-topping Billboard hit, “He Kept Me”. "He Kept Me" was featured on his EP "He’s A Keeper" released in February 2020 under Fred Jerkins Music, Darkchild Gospel, and Bear Tag Entertainment and debuted at the number one position on the official Billboard Gospel National Airplay radio chart. “If I Only Knew” is OUT NOW on all music buying and streaming platforms. Download or Stream your copy today!

About Lamont Sanders

Formerly signed to Interscope Records, Lamont Sanders began his music career singing R&B music before rediscovering his gospel roots. Feeling the pull back to his roots, Lamont answered the call to ministry by composing, recording, and releasing gospel music. Right from the start, Sanders achieved a #1 Billboard gospel radio single, placing it at #4 on Billboard's 2022 Year-End Gospel Airplay Songs chart, #6 on Billboard's 2022 Year-End Gospel Airplay Artists chart, and #11 on Mediabase's 2022 Year-End Gospel Airplay Labels chart. In that significant year, Sanders had a remarkable achievement by showcasing his talent at the Stellar Awards on BET and the Avidity Awards, where he received three awards: Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for his track "He Kept Me". When he's not performing, Sanders dedicates his time to philanthropy, advocating for mental health awareness through his organization, Bear Tag Entertainment. He also acts as the organizer of the Celebrity Basketball Game, a yearly event that takes place during the Stellar and Dove Award Weekends. For bookings, please email BookLamont@lamontsanders.com. Also, visit the website for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.