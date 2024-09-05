Health services arrangements of Conde de São Januário General Hospital and Health Centres/Stations for Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above

MACAU, September 5 - The Health Bureau announces the following special arrangements for Typhoon Signal No. 8 or higher:

For the safety of the public, the CHCSJ Emergency Building can only be accessed through the entrance at the tunnel of the old Emergency Room; all other entrances will be closed.

The Accident & Emergency Department (including the Island Emergency Station), the Inpatient Service, and the Haemodialysis Unit will remain functional as normal. However, to avoid accidents, visiting is discouraged when the typhoon signal is in force.

The specialist outpatient services (including Specialist Outpatient Clinics, Tuberculosis Prevention and Treatment Centre, Radiology and Imaging Service, Clinical Pathology, Haemato-oncology Day Hospital, Specialist Pharmacy, Endoscopy Service, Urology Day Procedure Centre, etc.) and non-urgent medical services will be suspended. The specific time for service resumption will be announced in due course through radio or television.

Individuals whose consultation appointments are affected by the typhoon will be notified of the new appointment date within 4 working days via telephone or text message (SMS). Those who have their blood test appointment being affected by the typhoon are arranged to take the blood test on the first Saturday after the Typhoon Signal No. 8 has been lowered (7th September). If urgent laboratory service is indicated, they may also access the blood sampling service on the first working day after the typhoon. For queries regarding the above, please call the 24-hour hotline at 8390 3600 (during hoist of typhoon) or 8390 6000 (during office hours after the typhoon).

Apart from the above, the Health Bureau will exceptionally open the following health centres/stations to provide emergency services: Tap Seac, Fai Chi Kei, Hac Sa Wan, Ilha Verde, Praia do Manduco, Ocean Gardens, Nossa Senhora do Carmo – Lago, and Seac Pai Van Health Centres; Coloane Health Station.

Blood donation services will be suspended at the Blood Transfusion Centre.