“Deadly Ground” by Thomas W. Starbuck is a pulse-pounding sci-fi narrative of hope and resilience

Thomas Starbuck 1 Thomas Starbuck 1 Studio of Books LLC

This riveting story puts readers on the edge of their seats as they dive into an apocalyptic world where one man becomes humanity’s last hope.

For whatever reason, God saw fit to give me the responsibility of being the second Adam and to restart the human race.” — an excerpt from the book

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas W. Starbuck , in partnership with Studio of Books , published this thrilling sci-fi novel “ Deadly Ground .”In this novel, a deadly virus spreads across the United States, leaving only one survivor to save humanity. This book is available and distributed worldwide. Grab a copy today and enjoy an immersive read.Surviving in a world where a viral pandemic has destroyed everything has become a daily struggle. Readers are drawn into an apocalyptic nightmare in "Deadly Ground," where one individual is unexpectedly drawn into the position of a savior and must lead humanity through its worst hour.AB, the main protagonist, starts a desperate search to find other survivors who are similar to him. As civilization crumbles, AB has to overcome existential dilemmas as well as physical challenges in order to preserve humanity. This compelling story examines sacrifice, resiliency, and what it means to be human in the face of extinction.To watch the book trailer for “Deadly Ground” by Thomas W. Starbuck, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Aps2zwrnGw Mark Heisey of the US Review of Books gave his commendation, acknowledging that “The author offers a fast-paced, pandemic-related, post-apocalyptic novel. The writing is simple but the speed at which the novel moves will help maintain interest for those often bored with books that develop more slowly. The plot continues to throw new circumstances at the protagonist and the reader with almost every chapter. Although AB is not a very likable character at the beginning of the narrative, he becomes more human as the story builds. Those who want a high-speed read and are looking for a post-apocalyptic book with a unique plot twist or two will be rewarded with a quick-hitting and action-filled afternoon of entertainment.”Thomas W. Starbuck was interviewed by Benji Cole from CBS Radio on the People of Distinction network. The said network is one of the most extensive and wide-ranging radio shows in the United States. It is the right fit for authors who want to increase their exposure to readers. They discussed the author’s experience in writing this heart-pounding narrative.The radio program airs on Apple’s iTunes Radio Network (Professional News/Talk), featuring CBS Radio, Fox News, NPR, and C-Span.Listen to the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRITXNYHiUI&t=43s Author Thomas was also interviewed by Logan Crawford of Roku TV. The host of the said program is an Emmy award-winning actor, reporter, talk show host, and comic with recurring roles on such hit TV shows as: “Blue Bloods,” “The Blacklist,” “House of Cards,” “Person of Interest,” and “Daredevil.”To watch the full interview, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oU2AlWcuOWw&t=267s For more information about “Deadly Ground” and to purchase the book, visit Studio of Books or your preferred online retailer.About the Author:Inspired by real-world threats like Bird Flu and SARS in Southeast Asia, Thomas W. Starbuck set out on a visionary voyage in 2006 with his book, "Deadly Ground."The main character in this riveting narrative is AB, a chimeric individual embodying a fusion of virology and genetics expertise. Readers are drawn into an intense story of survival and rebirth through AB's point of view as the protagonist searches for other survivors and creates a plan to repopulate Earth.In addition to its descriptive narrative and striking pictures that perfectly capture the atmosphere of this apocalyptic universe, Starbuck's collaboration with artist Judy Belshe-Thorblom brought "Deadly Ground" to life. Their combined efforts go beyond typical storytelling techniques, letting readers go deeper into topics of existential vulnerability and the human spirit's unwavering resilience.To know more about Thomas W. Starbuck, visit his website at https://www.deadlyground.com/

CBS Radio Interview with Benji Cole - Thomas W. Starbuck, Author of, "Deadly Ground"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.