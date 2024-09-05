Eventguru: Premier Provider of Arcade Machines and Carnival Games Rental in Singapore

Eventguru - Event Rental in Singapore ​ 1. Eventguru 2. Eventguru 3. Eventguru

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventguru Enterprise Pte Ltd, a leading name in arcade machines and carnival game rentals, is excited to reaffirm its commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences across Singapore.Located at MEGA @ Woodlands, 39 Woodlands Close #07-14, Singapore 737856, Eventguru has been a cornerstone in the event rental industry since its establishment in September 2008.Operating from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, Eventguru specializes in providing high-quality equipment and services for a diverse range of events, including corporate functions, birthday parties, and family gatherings. With 16 years of experience, the company offers a comprehensive selection of arcade machine rental and carnival games rental designed to enhance any event.Client Testimonials:Yvonne Lee: "Recently rented a unicorn bouncy castle from Eventguru for my son’s birthday. The bouncy castle is very clean and spacious. My son and all his cousins like the bouncy castle so much. Will recommend to friend to rent from Eventguru and I will definitely rent again for future events."Lucas Ng: "Perfect for all-purpose events 👍🏻 wide variety of items for all occasions."Weijie Liu: "I recently rented a bouncy castle from Eventguru for my child's birthday, and it was a fantastic experience! The castle was clean, safe, and a big hit with the kids. Eventguru's team was professional, punctual, and provided excellent service from start to finish. Highly recommend their services for any event!"Messy Hua: "We hired Eventguru for a corporate event during the F1 race, and it was a hit! Their sim racing setups were top-notch, and the team was professional and attentive. The customized branding added a special touch, making it a memorable experience for all attendees. Highly recommend Eventguru for any event looking to elevate the excitement and engagement level!"Jessie Chia: "The kids enjoy the basketball machine a lot and the delivery setup and teardown was very swift. The staff are very helpful."About Eventguru:Eventguru Enterprise Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based event company specializing in arcade machines and carnival game rentals. The company provides an extensive range of party and carnival equipment, ensuring memorable and engaging experiences for clients. From air coolers and bouncy castles to race simulators and soft play playgrounds, Eventguru offers tailored solutions for every event need.The dedicated team at Eventguru prioritizes safety, quality, and value. All equipment is carefully selected with safety as a top concern, ensuring clients receive the highest quality service and value for their investment.Eventguru's Offerings Include:Air cooler rentalBall pit rentalBouncy castlesCarnival equipmentCarnival food stallsCarnival game stallsCash grabbing machinesPush cart rentalsRace simulatorsSoft play playgroundsWater funAdditional Services:Arts & crafts workshopsBalloon decorationsInstant photo boothsStage performersAnd moreArcade Machines Available:Arcade gamesClaw machines & Gashapon machinesMusic gamesRacing gamesShooting gamesSports gamesFor more information or to book an event, please contact Eventguru at +65 91791262 or via email at sales@eventguru.com.sg.

