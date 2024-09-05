Legislative Council Bill Drafting Seminar

State agency staff members that will be drafting bills for the 2025 legislative session should plan to attend a legislative drafting seminar sponsored by the Legislative Council staff from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in the Brynhild Haugland Room in the State Capitol. Attendees may register online at https://ndlegis.gov/legislative-bill-drafting-seminar. The seminar is worth 3 CLE credits.

