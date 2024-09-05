Empower Your Health: Nurturing You Women’s Health and Wellness to Host Menopause & Weight Wellness Event

We are thrilled to host this event, where women can gather to learn, share, and feel empowered to take control of their health.” — Dr. Leita Harris

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nurturing You Women’s Health and Wellness is excited to announce an upcoming event focused on empowering women through education and the latest advancements in menopause and weight wellness . The Menopause & Weight Wellness Event will take place on Saturday, September 14th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at our clinic located at 802 Magnolia Ave STE 209, Corona, CA 92879.Join Dr. Leita Harris and her dedicated team as they lead a morning of enlightenment and connection, offering valuable insights into how hormones affect your health and weight, especially during menopause. This event is designed for women who are ready to take charge of their well-being and learn about innovative solutions for managing the physical and emotional challenges of menopause and achieving optimal weight wellness.Event Highlights:-Educational talks by Dr. Leita Harris on menopause and hormone management-In-depth discussion on weight wellness strategies for women-Opportunity to ask questions and gain personalized adviceDr. Harris, a leading expert in women’s health, is passionate about helping women navigate the complexities of menopause and weight management, providing them with the tools they need to thrive during this pivotal life stage.“We are thrilled to host this event, where women can gather to learn, share, and feel empowered to take control of their health,” said Dr. Harris.RSVP Today!Space is limited. For more information or to reserve your spot, please visit https://nurturingyou.com/ About Nurturing You Women’s Health and Wellness:Nurturing You Women’s Health and Wellness is committed to providing compassionate and personalized care to women at every stage of life. Led by Dr. Leita Harris, our clinic offers a range of services that address hormonal imbalances, general gynecology, aesthetics, weight management, and overall well-being. We strive to empower women with the knowledge and treatments they need to live vibrant, healthy lives.For more information, visit https://nurturingyou.com/

